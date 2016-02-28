Kris Jenner Throws It Back to Oscars Past with a 2014 Photo with Khloé, Kourtney and Kim
Kris Jenner shared a photo from a 2014 Oscars party to Instagram, Sunday
Long before there was Saint West, baby Reign and Kocktails with Khloé, the Kardashian-Jenner girls hit the town for Hollywood’s biggest night.
Kris Jenner flashed back to Academy Awards past on Instagram, ahead of the 2016 ceremony on Sunday.
Sharing a photo from the Elton John Aids Foundation’s annual viewing party in 2014, Jenner wrote, “Oscars flashback! Elton John’s Oscar Party 2014.”
In the image, Jenner, wearing a black, lace gown, posed with oldest daughters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.
Khloé opted for a ruched velvet gown, while Kourtney donned a tuxedo-inspired look and Kim wore a Celia Kritharioti ball gown.
This year, Jenner is on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as a correspondent for E!. Before beginning her duties, Jenner shared a photo of two rose arrangements topped by an Oscar statuette.
The famous momager also recently served as a guest host for the network’s show Fashion Police.
The 88th annual Awards, hosted by Chris Rock, are being presented live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.