Kris Jenner Throws It Back to Oscars Past with a 2014 Photo with Khloé, Kourtney and Kim

Long before there was Saint West, baby Reign and Kocktails with Khloé, the Kardashian-Jenner girls hit the town for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Kris Jenner flashed back to Academy Awards past on Instagram, ahead of the 2016 ceremony on Sunday.

In the image, Jenner, wearing a black, lace gown, posed with oldest daughters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

Khloé opted for a ruched velvet gown, while Kourtney donned a tuxedo-inspired look and Kim wore a Celia Kritharioti ball gown.

This year, Jenner is on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as a correspondent for E!. Before beginning her duties, Jenner shared a photo of two rose arrangements topped by an Oscar statuette.

The famous momager also recently served as a guest host for the network’s show Fashion Police.