Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Adorably Ham It Up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel‘s fun-loving relationship stole the show as the pair arrived for the Vanity Fair Academy Awards afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Biel, 33, who stunned in a Zuhair Murad dress with an embellished mesh top and solid train, giggled while Timberlake whispered into her ear and rested his head on her shoulder.

Moments later, a Tom Ford-clad Timberlake, 35, jokingly showed off his wife of four years’ dress as she walked away.

The happy couple and parents of son Silas, 10 months, are never afraid to have fun and can often be caught gushing about each other.

“Every once in a while, I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn’t see me looking. I have this moment where I’m like, ‘If you never make a good decision – if you only make bad decisions – for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision,'” Timberlake said of Biel back in 2013, calling the star his “best friend.”

And Biel, shortly after their 2012 wedding shared that marriage to Timberlake, “just feels incredible.”

“It feels like you have this partner who is going to be with you and also change light bulbs and do dishes with you,” she said.