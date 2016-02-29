The Oscars 2016 red carpet not only gave us serious style envy, but also a slew of fascinating tidbits about this year’s nominees.

Find out what surprising facts Jacob Tremblay, Saoirse Ronan and Brie Larson revealed about themselves before the start of the ceremony.

1. Saoirse Ronan Paid Homage to Her Irish Heritage

How, you ask? By donning a plunging emerald green Calvin Klein dress, which she also did back at the 2008 awards. “I wore green back then too because I’m proud to be Irish. Calvin Klein made it for me,” she told ABC.

2. Eddie Redmayne First Learned About The Danish Girl While Filming Les Misérables

The actor spoke about first reading the script for The Danish Girl – he’s up for a Best Actor Oscar for his performancee – while on set of the 2012 film. Redmayne told E! on the Oscars red carpet that The Danish Girl took four more years to finally get made.

3. Brie Larson on Eating In-N-Out Burgers with Katy Perry at the Golden Globes

The Room actress indulged in some fast food during the awards show after learning that dinner was served before the ceremony (read: while she was still walking the carpet). “We were all expecting a dinner when we arrived and there wasn’t food and so everyone was starving Jamie Foxx was trying to text people at the hotel to bring us french fries. Katy Perry played it really cool and she was like, ‘I got it.'” And right after she scored her first-ever Golden Globe, Larson was treated to a surprise upon getting back to her table. “Two minutes later, there was a hot In-N-Out burger sitting at my seat.”

4. Jacob Tremblay Reveals the Reason He ‘Punched’ Sylvester Stallone

“You know why I punched him? ‘Cause he was in a supporting role and ’cause I’m supporting for Brie [Larson],” Tremblay told E! News‘ Ryan Seacrest of his pic with the Creed star. “[It was] a joke – I punched him in the face ’cause he took my spot in the best supporting male [actor category].”

5. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Son Is All About Beyoncé