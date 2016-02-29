Brie Larson Looks Radiant on Oscars Red Carpet Despite Suffering Jet Lag After Trip to Vietnam

Jet lag doesn’t have anything on Oscar nominated actress Brie Larson!

The Room star, who is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2016 Oscars, told ABC’s Robin Roberts on the red carpet that she was running on “15 hours of jet lag,” after returning from a trip to Vietnam.

Despite the lack of sleep, the actress, who absolutely stunned before Sunday’s Academy Awards in a flowing cobalt-blue Gucci gown, said she is feeling “incredibly relaxed.”

“It’s been so great This is a childhood dream!” Larson, 26, said with a smile.

The actress, who took home Best Actress at Saturday’s 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, has had quite the busy past few days – so it’s no surprise that Larson has said her post-awards season plans will be relaxing.

“I want to read Finnegans Wake I really like to feel the pages. I can’t read it on a Kindle. So I am really looking forward to that,” she told reporters at the event.

Larson is up against Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlotte Rampling and Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress at this year’s 2016 Oscars.