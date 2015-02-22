Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's big night

Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood, so you’d better be prepared.

From the gowns and glamour to the surprise wins and snubs that still sting, PEOPLE is bringing you everything you need to know about the 2015 Oscars, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Stay with us all weekend for inside access and complete coverage, and watch the Oscars live Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Host

Selfie etiquette, off-limits songs and what not to say to the stars – here are the “do’s” and “don’ts” for running Hollywood’s biggest night.

We Predict the Oscars’s Biggest Moments with Neil Patrick Harris GIFs

With a little help from NPH, we’ve got a hunch on all the top moments.

Neil Patrick Harris: How I’ll Top Ellen’s Oscar Selfie

First-time Oscar host Harris is up to the task.

Neil Patrick Harris Loses Oscar Bet to Daughter – But Debuts New Awards Promo Spot

Harris polishes up what appears to be a supersized Oscar statue while standing on a ladder only to reveal that there’s more than meets the eye.

The Couple Behind ‘Let It Go’ Is Writing an Oscar Song for Neil Patrick Harris

EGOT-winner Robert Lopez and his wife-collaborator Kristen Anderson-Lopez are writing an original number.

Neil Patrick Harris: Hosting the Oscars Is Less Stressful than Being Nominated

Hosting the Oscars is no easy task (just ask James Franco).

The Nominees

Oscar and SAG nominations, two hit movies, a red carpet style streak and we haven’t even gotten to her Christmas caroling skills.

As If You Didn’t Love Eddie Redmayne Enough Already, Now Watch Him Play Piano

The Oscar favorite says awards season has truly “been beyond my wildest dreams.”

Patricia Arquette: People Are Going to ‘Feel So Bad for Me’ If I Lose at the Oscars

She’s the favorite to win Best Supporting Actress on Sunday.

How Do You Make an Oscar Nominee Crack Up? Try These Comedies (VIDEO)

Even these stars can’t resist a good laugh from some fan-favorite comedies.

What You Don’t Know About 5 of This Year’s Oscar Nominees

Eddie Redmayne, Laura Dern, Felicity Jones and more pose for exclusive photos by famed photographer-director Peggy Sirota and open up to PEOPLE about their fears, fibs and finest moments.

Michael Keaton: I Moved to L.A. with $263 in the Bank

“I pulled myself up from the beginning and I pull myself up just about every job,” the Birdman star says of fleeting fame.

Boyhood‘s Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke Reveal Their Humble Beginnings (VIDEO)

The costars open up in a personal video for PEOPLE shot by Peggy Sirota.

Felicity Jones Loves Hot Baths – Here’s Why! (VIDEO)

She also has a blossoming career and an enviable fashion sense.

Which Best Picture Actor Cries at the End of Finding Nemo? (VIDEO)

Even Oscar nominees need a good cry sometimes.

Oscar-Metrics: Predicting the Oscars Based on the Golden Globes and SAGs

If all your bets aren’t in yet, we have some data that you might be interested in.

Laura Dern Reveals Where She Found Her Passion for Acting

Dern talks about catching the acting bug from her famous parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, when she was a child.

What Is Eddie Redmayne’s Most Embarrassing Moment? (VIDEO)

Before he was hobnobbing with A-listers and attending glitzy red-carpet events, he was a waiter in England.

Oscar Nominees Whose Dates Have Very, Very Normal Jobs

These significant others have pretty typical lives – except, of course, for the fact that they had to ask their bosses for Monday off.

Felicity Jones Does What Behind Her Friends’ Backs?

The Theory of Everything actress also talks about the trials of playing a “real person” like Jane Hawking.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Oprah Winfrey & More Oscar Nominees Slated to Present at This Year’s Ceremony

Many of the biggest names on this year’s list of Oscar nominees will also be handing out awards to their peers.

Oscars Nominees 2015: See Who Got Their Start on TV

Before several of these actors broke out on the big screen, they found their way into the spotlight on television.

Eddie Redmayne Had an Incredible Phone Call with His Wife After His Oscar Nod

They had so much to talk about, but couldn’t get the words out.

Patricia Arquette Googled Her Oscar Nomination

“It was so surreal I really felt like I was in a weird dream,” the Boyhood actress says.

Julianne Moore, Benedict Cumberbatch and Others React to Oscar Nods

“I am knocked for six by this,” The Imitation Game star Cumberbatch said.

Dick Poop Is the Breakout Star of the Oscar Nominations

We have our first Adele Dazeem of 2015.

Oscars 2015: The Biggest Snubs & Surprises

What would the Oscars be without a few curveballs?

The Snubs

Jennifer Aniston to Present at 2015 Oscars After Best Actress Snub

Oyelowo will also present at the show.

Academy President Speaks Out on Lack of Diversity Among This Year’s Oscar Nominees

The snubs quickly gave birth to the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite on Twitter.

About Those Oscar Snubs: Are We Still in the Middle of Nowhere?

Not one single person of color was nominated in any of the acting categories.

Oscar Nominations: Backlash Hits Social Media Over Lack of Diversity

The are no non-white contenders among the 20 nominees in the lead and supporting actor categories for the first time since 1998.

The Internet Is Very, Very Angry that The Lego Movie Missed Out on an Oscar Nod

Many felt the film, which grossed more than $250 million at the box office, deserved more.

The Style

Lupita Nyongo’s “Nairobi blue” confection. Barbra Streisand’s sheer pantsuit. Here’s what happened to the most famous looks to hit the Academy Awards red carpet.

How It’s Done: Winged Liner

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury shares the secret behind this on-trend eye effect.

The A-List Beauty and Style Pros You Must Know Before Sunday

We’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite stylists, makeup artists, and hair and nail pros that will provide you with a glimpse into the pre-show prep scene.

Oscar Nominees’ Best Dresses Ever

From Emma Stone‘s showstopping yellow gown to Reese Witherspoon‘s better-after-breakup strapless number, look back on these stars’ most memorable red carpet looks of all time.

Remember When She Wore That to the Oscars?

Trailblazers or train wrecks? Relive the interesting choices that made more headlines than who took home the trophy.

Style Is the Name of the Game: Reese Witherspoon

The Best Actress nominee typically chooses dresses that are classic, but never boring.

Reese Witherspoon’s Pre-Oscars Beauty Prep Involves Wrestling with Sofia Vergara

“I have bruises up and down my legs from fighting with Sofia in this fight sequence,” the Wild actress says.

Oscar Style: What the Stars Should Wear

PEOPLE editors choose the best gown for Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Felicity Jones and more nominees.

Oscar Gowns That Will Get Your Tummy Grumbling

We re always thinking about food – even while watching the Academy Awards.

The Stars

Meryl Streep? Eddie Redmayne? Bradley Cooper? Click to find out.

Forget the Gold, It’s About the Gossip: Who Has Really Won the Oscars?

Sure those statues are nice – but do they really compare to kissing Halle Berry?

11 Things Not to Do at the Oscars

From Adele Dazeem to songs about boobs, lessons this year’s 87th Annual Academy Awards should learn from.

Get to Know 6 Couples You’re Likely to See on the Oscars Red Carpet

Some stars link up with partners who stay out of the limelight.

Anna Kendrick to Give Special Performance at the Oscars

Will there be cups involved?

PEOPLE and EW’s Jess Cagle to Appear on ABC’s Pre-Oscars Telecast

PEOPLE is your home for the best Academy Awards coverage anywhere.

Mindy Kaling Congratulates Reese Witherspoon on Her Oscar Nom – with a ‘Wreath Witherspoon’

Wreaths have become a running joke between the two actresses.

The Winners

Place your bets for who takes home the most Oscars now.

The Celeb Guide to Giving an Oscar Acceptance Speech

Hey, Oscar nominees – better study up on these awards show “do’s” from those who’ve gone before you.

Oscar No-Shows: 9 Winners Who Weren’t There to Accept the Big Award

It’s Hollywood heresy, but there’s usually a good story behind it.

Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong’o & More Oscar Winners Returning to Present at This Year’s Ceremony

Reigning champions from last year’s Oscars will return for the 2015 ceremony.

The Parties

Don’t miss any of the action unfolding at all of the exclusive award show parties.

Exclusive: Get the Recipes from Elton John s Oscar Viewing Party (Photos)

Inside the star-studded, five-course dinner.

Hungry Girl: An At-Home Oscar Party Made Easy!

Here are some great treats that are simple to make and low in calories and fat.