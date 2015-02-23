Kevin Hart on Justin Bieber Roast: 'I'm Going to Kill Him'

Justin Bieber has proven he’s game to take a few hits in the name of comedy, but is he really ready for everything Kevin Hart has planned for his upcoming Comedy Central roast?

Hart is emceeing the televised takedown on March 30, and the comedian told Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Academy Awards red carpet pre-show that he’s “going to kill” the singer, 20.

“I’m going to give him a couple rim shots he’s not expecting,” promised Hart, 35.

And Hart’s not afraid to go for the deep cuts. He told Seacrest, 40, there’s one thing he’ll be ribbing Bieber about: “You bought a monkey, let’s talk about it.”

Given that Bieber has had an, ahem, eventful couple of years – for which he recently apologized – Hart has plenty of fodder.

But Get Hard star promised on Seacrest’s show Feb. 17 that all his digs will come from a place of love: “It’s going to be a tough day for Biebs,” he said. “The good news is that he knows I love him. The good news is that he knows I’m a real friend, so it’s no-holds-barred. I get to let loose. It’s going to be dope.”

