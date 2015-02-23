Julianne Moore Wins Best Actress for Still Alice

Julianne Moore took home the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday night.

She beat out Marion Cotillard (Two Days, One Night), Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Reese Witherspoon (Wild).

“Thank you so much. I read an article that said winning an Oscar could lead to living five years longer,” Moore said as she accepted the prize. “If that’s true, I would really like to thank the Academy because my husband is younger than me.”

She also made a point to thank important people involved in this film.

“My dad for showing me the world,” she said. “I want to thank everybody who made this movie … And to so many people with this disease who feel isolated and marginalized.”

The award was presented by Matthew McConaughey at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

The 2015 Oscars, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, aired live on ABC.

