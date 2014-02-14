Jennifer Lawrence Named as Oscar Presenter

Jennifer Lawrence has hustled up a double-duty gig for March 2.

The 23-year-old American Hustle actress has been named a presenter at the 86th annual Academy Awards, producers announced on Friday.

It’ll be a busy night for the candid star: Lawrence is up for Best Supporting Actress for her boozy, bawdy turn as an unhinged housewife in the David O. Russell-directed film, which is also up for nine other awards including Best Picture.

Of course, Lawrence is no stranger to the Oscar stage: She won the Best Actress trophy last year for her work in Silver Linings Playbook, which was also directed by Russell.

Given last year’s memorable and endearing onstage mishap, here’s hoping Lawrence gets off on the right foot at this year’s telecast!

