In order to earn a spot in the PEOPLE.com Oscars Best Dressed gallery, a gown must do one of two things: get the unanimous approval of the entire PEOPLE.com style staff or wow one editor so much that she’s prompted to start a campaign to get that star’s look on the list (cough, Kerry Washington, cough).

Most of the names you see below fall under the former category, but there might be one or two fashion-forward looks that landed on the list because an editor was able to convince the team. Take a look and see if you can guess which those are.

1. JENNIFER LAWRENCE

We don’t want to brag okay, yes we do. We totally called this Dior Haute Couture number for the Best Actress nominee. She outdoes our expectations, though, pairing it with a Roger Vivier clutch and zillions of carats of Chopard jewels, including a dazzling necklace worn down her back.

2. JESSICA CHASTAIN

“It was a very tough decision,” the Oscar nominee says of her copper embellished custom Giorgio Armani gown, accessorized with Harry Winston diamonds, soft waves and the perfect red lip. Maybe so, but it was certainly the right decision.

3. REESE WITHERSPOON

We might have selected Jennifer’s dress, but it was Reese’s daughter who helped pick out this two-tone Louis Vuitton creation, worn with gorgeous cascading waves. “She’s 13, she really weighs in,” the actress revealed of her young stylist.

4. AMY ADAMS

The nominee shows off her tiny waist (and penchant for dramatic dresses) in a silver-gray Oscar de la Renta gown with a beaded bodice and a massive, tulle-embellished skirt. She finishes the look with delicate jewelry and what just may be the night’s prettiest undo.

5. CHARLIZE THERON

Who needs a statue when you look this statuesque? Charlize makes the most dramatic entrance of the evening thanks to her edgy crop, Harry Winston jewels and this pristine white peplum Dior Haute Couture, which prompted her to say, “I sometimes just really feel like a princess.”

6. NAOMI WATTS

It’ll be tough to out-dazzle the Impossible actress, whose fully sequined gunmetal Armani Privé gown features an asymmetric neckline and easily won over the PEOPLE.com editors. (Oh, and for those of you keeping count: She’s also wearing $1.5 million of Neil Lane diamonds.)

7. KERRY WASHINGTON

“It’s a coral-y, red, hot pink thing. I can’t put a name on the color, which I love,” the Django Unchained star explains of the reason she picked her simple Miu Miu gown with its bejeweled bodice. She also knocks it out of the park with her accessories: a Prada clutch, Chopard earrings, a Fred Leighton ring and Christian Louboutin heels.

8. STACY KEIBLER

Also predicting Oscar gowns accurately? Designer Naeem Khan, who guessed that we’d see this elegant beaded confection (paired with earrings and a bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz) on the red carpet tonight. Though we think he may have had a little insider info we didn’t.

9. NICOLE KIDMAN

Major props to the Aussie actress for taking this fashion risk – it definitely paid off! She stuns in a L’Wren Scott gown that looks practically liquid, hugging her curves and ending in golden swirls, then tops it all off with Fred Leighton jewelry.

10. SANDRA BULLOCK

Though she’s there to present, the star looks ready for center stage in her cap-sleeve Elie Saab gown with a sheer skirt, worn with Harry Winston jewels from her hair to her fingers, plus a vintage Daniel Swarovski clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

11. JENNIFER GARNER

Affleck’s arm candy fills the role beautifully yet again in a rich plum strapless Gucci gown with a dramatic back ruffle, plus $2.5 million worth of Neil Lane jewels including a 200 carat necklace, plus a Roger Vivier clutch.

12. KRISTEN STEWART

Despite having one of the night’s most surprising accessories (a crutch), the actress looks poised and pretty in what could be a wedding gown – check out that cream lace and the tulle skirt on her Reem Acra creation – plus vintage Fred Leighton diamonds and Jimmy Choo heels.

