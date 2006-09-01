Off-Camera at the VMAs: What You Didn't See
At the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards, some of the most memorable moments happened off-camera. Here’s some of what you didn’t see:
6:32 p.m. Rapper Method Man is kicked off of the red carpet by security moments before Fergie’s pre-show “London Bridge” performance. They needed to clear the area and he didn’t listen.
8:25 p.m. After the Black Eyed Peas win for best hip-hop video, presenter Ciara gives Fergie a huge hug on the side of the stage.
8:56 p.m. While the monitors show the nominees for best dance video, a raspy sounding Jessica Simpson waves and blows kisses to fans in the orchestra pit.
9:12 p.m. A machine randomly begins emitting fog during a commercial break – apparently a mistake.
9:17 p.m. Nick Lachey and Nicole Richie present the best pop video award. As the nominees are being announced, they dance playfully together, with Richie doing a shimmy-booty dance.
9:27 p.m. Off-camera, a crew member hands presenter Snoop Dogg a moon man. He sets the statuette down next to him and takes a swig of his liquor, which he then brings with him on stage.
9:34 p.m. After Beyonce’s performance, Pharrell Williams stands up almost immediately to give her a standing ovation. Most of the other celebs soon follow suit, as Beyonce’s proud boyfriend Jay-Z beams.
9:36 p.m. Backstage in the green room, Nicole Richie says being a presenter was “very nerve-wracking.” She tells PEOPLE, “I’m a really outspoken person, but I hate public speaking. I hate it.” Her new beau, Brody Jenner, is by her side, and tells PEOPLE, “I love Nicole. She’s amazing. Amazing.”
9:37 p.m. During a commercial break, the announcer says over the loudspeaker, “Has anyone seen Diddy? He’s supposed to be backstage.”
9:39 p.m. Diddy is found and goes on.
9:50 p.m. Awkward moment alert: Paris Hilton and sister Nicky walk into the green room, where Richie and Jenner are still hanging out.
9:53 p.m. Richie and Jenner leave the room.
10:21 p.m. Beyonce wins best R&B video. Jay-Z puts his arm around her waist to help her stand up. Someone else then escorts her to the stage.
10:30 p.m. During the tribute to music-video director Hype Williams, Jay-Z gleefully shouts, “Yeah Hype! Yeah baby!”