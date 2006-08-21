Nick, Jessica Dodge Run-In at Teen Awards

As if perfectly timed for the release of Jessica Simpson’s album A Public Affair, Sunday afternoon’s Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles had all the makings of a public spectacle.

During the ceremony, Simpson shared the stage with cohost (and rumored former love interest Dane Cook) while her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, who was nominated for several awards, sat in the front row.

In fact, both Simpson and Lachey were nominated for choice hotties – and could have had to appear onstage together – but neither won in that category. Instead, Jessica Alba and Orlando Bloom took home those awards.

Before the ceremony, Simpson and Lachey managed to steer clear of each other on the red carpet, as well. Simpson, who made her appearance around 4:15 p.m., trotted around with her mom Tina and hairstylist Ken Paves, who shouted “We love you, Jessica!” behind her on the carpet.

Lachey, with only his publicist in tow, did not appear on the carpet until 45 minutes later – just minutes before the live broadcast began.

Lachey also missed the first portion of the show, during which Simpson and Cook joked about their rumored romance. Cook then asked Jessica if there were anyone in the audience who could serve as her background reference. The camera flashed to a seat where the Family Guy baby, Stewie, sat.

Once in the audience, Lachey sat front and center, next to Jessica Alba and her boyfriend Cash Warren, where he remained until he was presented with the choice love song award for his single, “What’s Left of Me.” During his acceptance, a clip from his music video ran, showing girlfriend Vanessa Minillo.

Onstage Lachey joked, “I just want to start about by saying … awkward? A little bit.” (Later Simpson won for choice breakout female star in a movie for The Dukes of Hazzard.)

Perfectly at ease, however, was the final presenter of the evening, the pregnant Britney Spears. Signature gum in mouth, she introduced her husband, Kevin Federline, who closed the night with a performance of his song, “Lose Control.”

“This show has been very good to me and my career over the years. And I’m hoping that it will be as good to our next performer,” said Spears.

And, with that, Federline appeared, sporting a loose white shirt and white hat and a an ensemble of high-stepping young dancers.

“I ain’t here to brag,” Federline rapped in a tough-guy style before his number – and the awards show itself – came to an end.

2006 Teen Choice Awards Winners

Movies

Action adventure – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Actor, drama/action adventure – Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Actress, drama/action adventure – Reese Witherspoon, Walk the Line

Actor, comedy – Johnny Depp, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Breakout, female – Jessica Simpson, Dukes of Hazzard

Chemistry – Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn, The Break-Up

Liplock – Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, The Lake House

Rumble – Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) v. Commodore Norrington (Jack Davenport), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Summer movie, action/adventure – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Television

Comedy/musical – High School Musical

Reality – American Idol

Actress, drama/action adventure – Rachel Bilson, The O.C.

Actor, comedy – Wilmer Valderrama, That ’70s Show

Personality – Ashton Kutcher, Punk’d

Actress – Mischa Barton, The O.C.

Breakout show – So You Think You Can Dance

Breakout star – Zac Efron, High School Musical

Chemistry – Vanessa Anne Hudgens and Zac Efron, High School Musical

Summer TV series – So You Think You Can Dance

Music

Single – Fall Out Boy, “Dance, Dance”

R&B artist – Rihanna

Rock group – Fall Out Boy

R&B/hip-hop track – Nelly Furtado, feat. Timbaland, “Promiscuous”

Rock track – Fall Out Boy, “Dance, Dance”

Love song – Nick Lachey, “What’s Left of Me”

Breakout, female – Rihanna

Song of the summer – Nelly Furtado, feat. Timbaland, “Promiscuous”

V Cast Music artist – Nelly Furtado

Other awards

Hottie female – Jessica Alba

Hottie male – Orlando Bloom

Comedian – Adam Sandler

Red carpet fashion icon, female – Jessica Alba

Red carpet fashion icon, male – Nick Lachey

Choice grill – Brooke Hogan

Action sports athlete, male – Shaun White