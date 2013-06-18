Neil Patrick Harris Sets Next Gig: A Transgender Rock Singer

Neil Patrick Harris has already lined up his next high-profile gig once the series finale of How I Met Your Mother airs later this year – he’s Broadway-bound.

The singing and dancing triple threat, who hosted the Tony Awards for the fourth time on June 9 (to great reviews), is set to don a wig, dress and high heels for his role as a German transgender rock singer in spring 2014’s first Broadway production of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which features a book by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask.

“I am simultaneously ecstatic and terrified to be stepping into Hedwig’s high heels,” Harris said in a statement.

On the talk-show circuit before the Tonys (which he also produced), Harris, who turned 40 last weekend, also said he is looking forward to moving New York with his partner, David Burtka, and their 2-year-old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace.

“We think it’s important that our kids develop an accent,” he deadpanned with Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.