Bullock won the night’s first award, for best frightened performance — and had her two children to thank.

Calling her hit Netflix film Bird Box an “educational video on the horrors of parenting,” the actress said she accepted the role after her son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7, asked her “why I never made anything for them.”

“When I finished the film I went to my babies and I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you,’ ” Bullock said. “ ‘And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 because, apparently, a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you.’ ”

After wrapping her moving story about how much she’d do for her kids, Bullock said her son was actually asking her to make superhero movies — so she brought him to the show to meet Wonder Woman (presenter Gal Gadot) and Captain Marvel (fellow winner Brie Larson).