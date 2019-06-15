The Party's Starting! See Every Star Arriving to the MTV Movie and TV Awards

The show, taping Saturday night, airs Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV

More
By
Kate Hogan
and Michael Calcagno
June 15, 2019 07:17 PM
Mischa Barton
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Audrina Patridge
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jason & Ashley Wahler
Lizzo
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Brandon Thomas Lee
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Justin Bobby Brescia
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Ray J & Princess Love
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Asher Angel
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Madison Iseman
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
McKenna Grace
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Bazzi
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Renée Bargh
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Katie Sarife
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Alyssa Edwards
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Chanel West Coast
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Marano
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ariana Madix
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Vanessa Marano
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Molly McKinnon
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ian Chen
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jason Genao
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Cheyenne Floyd
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
