Eric Stonestreet Ready to Kick Butt After Mystery Twitter Hack

Don’t ask Eric Stonestreet for any miracle weight-loss secrets – despite what you may have read on his Twitter account.

The Modern Family star, who’s up for a Golden Globe Sunday night for his role as ditsy but doting dad Cameron Tucker on the ABC sitcom, says his Twitter was hacked by an unknown individual.

“Apparently I was doling out weight-loss pills,” Stonestreet, 40, told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel before the ceremony. “I think there’s some cruel irony there.”

Although the actor joked that he’d “beat their a–” if he found out who took over his Twitter – “any of you that took that as a chance to be a d— can kindly see yourself out the door,” he added on Twitter – the actor wasn’t complaining.

“People were freaking out over it,” he says. “I think I have arrived.”

If there’s any solace, Stonestreet was in good company. This weekend, Ashton Kutcher‘s Twitter account was also hacked.