Move over, Sexiest Man Alive — it’s Isan’s turn to have the spotlight. The 16-year-old daughter of Idris Elba and ex Kim Elba was named Golden Globe Ambassador in a November 2018 ceremony in L.A.

“I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” she said while thanking her parents. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.”

In a chat with PEOPLE, Elba said her famous father texted her the big news.

“I literally, I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ Because, you know, he deals with, you know, cool stuff all the time so I was like, ‘Are you sending this to the right person?’” she said. “And I showed my mom, I was like, ‘Mom, dad just told me I’m the Golden Globe Ambassador,’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, you are!’”

She continued, “So I was literally flipping out! It was surreal and so I’m really honored to have this and be a part of the Golden Globes that I always watched my whole life and now being able to go on stage and touch a Golden Globe and meet people that are winning Golden Globes is really cool.”