Miley Cyrus's OMG Twerk, Kate Bosworth's Awww-Worthy Movie Date & More from Emmys Weekend
Plus: Which funny guy tied the knot?
All of those other weekends spent aimlessly watching TV have finally paid off: It was Sunday Emmys night!
But after gearing up for TV’s biggest night, here are five things you might have missed this weekend:
5. Why So Serious, Andy Samberg?
If Samberg’s vows were anything like his signature punch lines, Joanna Newsom is one lucky (and LOL-ing) bride. But the Saturday Night Live alum put those antics aside to tie the knot with his girlfriend of five years on Saturday at Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn. Send your congrats to the newlyweds!
4. What We Wished Our Movie Dates Looked Like
Some couples catch a post-dinner rom-com. But if you’re newlyweds Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish, Saturday calls for hitting up California’s Catalina Film Festival, where their film Big Sur screened. Popcorn optional. How cute are they?
3. It’s Weird These Shows Were Snubbed by the Emmys
We get it: You watch Homeland. But what about Catfish, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and everything else you secretly watch that Sunday night’s awards show left out. We’re putting our shame aside to show you what’s actually on our staff’s DVR, besides Homeland. See if your guilty pleasure made our list.
2. You Can Catch a Cab … or Call Prince William
Here’s yet another reason to love William and Kate: Instead of calling a chauffeur, the prince took the wheel on Sunday for a church service in in Balmoral, the Scottish summer home of the royals. His backseat driver? New mom Kate, who wore a black hat and matching coat for their outing. See their sweet ride.
1. Miley Cyrus Twerks, Cries – Wait, What?
In her first performance since calling off her engagement to Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus danced with people dressed as rainbows and cried until her mascara ran (“We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” respectively). Her emotionally charged return to the stage for Saturday’s iHeartRadio Musical Festival was one of the many buzzed-about performances at the extravaganza, which also featured Elton John, Katy Perry and Robin Thicke. Guess what Miley wore?