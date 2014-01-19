VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey's SAG Acceptance Speech Hits All the Weird Notes

Matthew McConaughey‘s Screen Actors Guild Award win for Dallas Buyers Club was truly out of this world.

The actor's acceptance started with the standard “thank you”s and acknowledgment of his fellow nominees, but around the 30-second mark things started getting … different.

McConaughey launched into an imagery-filled tangent on the “bull ride” that is acting, and the thrill of immersing oneself in a role.

“It feels like they could put a blindfold on you and put you in a spaceship and take you to Neptune and you can hop off on the planet and they better have the sprockets running when you get off that spaceship because you are going to behave as your man. That is a glorious feeling,” McConaughey said about hitting his thespian sweet spot.

Talk quickly shifted back to Earth, with the actor concluding his monologue by telling a story about his friend who escaped Russia on a hand-built boat and, then – of course – his tagline, “Just keep livin’!”

The two-minute speech is already becoming a pop culture reference, with best actress winner Cate Blanchett sassily citing McConaughey’s ramblings when the SAG orchestra attempted to rush her acceptance speech.

