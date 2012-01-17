Peter Dinklage's Globes Speech: Who is Martin Henderson?

Peter Dinklage gave a fairly standard acceptance after receiving the Golden Globe for Best Supporting TV Actor on Sunday. But it was his mention of “a gentleman in England I’m thinking about, Martin Henderson” that left people scratching their heads.

Instead of elaborating, the actor told the audience to “Google him” and within minutes Henderson’s name was trending on Twitter.

Turns out, Henderson is a fellow dwarf and aspiring actor, who was badly injured after a stranger picked him up and threw him in England last October. He has not been able to walk properly since the incident.

Henderson believes the attack was inspired by English rugby team players, who attended a dwarf-tossing contest during the rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Thanks to the shout-out from the Game of Thrones Golden Globe winner – who like, Henderson has achondroplasia, which causes dwarfism – these sort of attacks have been brought to light.