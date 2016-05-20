The two will perform Queen's "The Show Will Go On" on Sunday's show

Céline Dion will be joined by one of YouTube’s biggest stars during her Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday – electronic violin sensation Lindsey Stirling.

The 29-year-old musician – who is the highest-paid woman on YouTube with over 7.8 million subscribers and 1 billion channel views – will join Dion as she covers Queen’s “The Show Must Go On.”

The performance comes as Dion, 48, receives the BBMA’s ICON lifetime achievement award. Dion released a single of the cover, as a preview.

Dion says “The Show Must Go On” performance will be a tribute to her late husband René Angélil, who died in January after a battle with throat cancer.

“René loved the fans so much,” Dion exclusively told PEOPLE. “He loved the business so much. He had such respect for the artist, for the stage – for everybody who worked to make a show work. The show must go on for him. No matter what [happens in life] we have to make it work, we have to make it happen. It represents him very well.”

The song could be an anthem for Stirling as well, who has opened up in the past about her struggles with anorexia and depression.

“Once I realized that there was a problem, that’s when I could change. I knew that I could be happy again. And it was a long road, and it took a lot of looking inward and retraining my brain to think positively.”

Stirling’s sophomore album Shatter Me earned her a 2015 BBMA honor for Top Dance/Electronic Album, after debuting number two on the publication’s Top 200 album chart. Her third album is scheduled to be released this summer.