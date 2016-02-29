Leonardo DiCaprio's Win Beats Ellen DeGeneres' Selfie for Most Tweeted Oscar Moment Ever

Leonardo DiCaprio can’t stop winning!

Not only did he finally nab that elusive gold statue for Best Actor, his win went on to become the most tweeted moment in Oscars history, beating out Ellen DeGeneres‘s famed selfie from two years ago.

The star-studded selfie, which included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt, hit an impressive 255,000 tweets a minute during the 2014 Oscars.

But DiCaprio’s big win nearly doubled those numbers, topping out at around 440,000 per minute, according to the social media platform.

The results are even more impressive considering “DiCaprio’s victory (and the subsequent tweet storm) was a more spontaneous moment,” whereas the DeGeneres photo was later revealed to have been a planned product placement for an Academy Awards advertiser, Fortune reports.

Regardless, the numbers continue to prove the public’s adoration of DiCaprio, who admitted he’s been aware of the outpouring of support he’s received online in the run-up to the Oscars.

“It all feels incredibly surreal. It’s surreal because you can’t reach out and physically meet everybody,” he said in the Oscars’ press room on Sunday. “You hear it on the Internet, you hear it from other people, and the truth is, we always strive for the best in what we do, but this year in particular I’ve been overwhelmed with such support.”

He continued, “Really, truly, by so many fans and so many people in the industry. It’s quite shocking, actually, and what can you say except I’m very grateful. I really am.”

Last night was DiCaprio’s first Oscar win for his performance in The Revenant after losing out on his last four nominations.