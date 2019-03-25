Missed the Kids' Choice Awards? See Who Got Slimed, Who Won Big and Who Brought Their Cute Kids

See who spent Saturday night celebrating with Nickelodeon in L.A.

<p>The <em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom&nbsp;</em>star won the Favorite Butt-Kicker award and was ceremoniously slimed.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;Wow this is so great. Thank you so much,&#8221; he told the crowd before the green goo hit. &#8220;This is cool. Such an honor to be amongst that great list of butt kickers. I want to say hello to my son Jack who&rsquo;s watching now. I always loved the Nickelodeon Kids&#8217; Choice Awards, it&#8217;s a lot of fun.&#8221;</p>
Winner Chris Pratt Got So Slimed

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star won the Favorite Butt-Kicker award and was ceremoniously slimed. 

“Wow this is so great. Thank you so much,” he told the crowd before the green goo hit. “This is cool. Such an honor to be amongst that great list of butt kickers. I want to say hello to my son Jack who’s watching now. I always loved the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, it’s a lot of fun.”

Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images
<p>And the 17-month-old even twinned with Dad!</p>
Spencer & Heidi Pratt Brought Son Gunner

And the 17-month-old even twinned with Dad!

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>The kids in the crowd rocked out to their hits &#8220;Walk It Like I Talk It&#8221; and &#8220;Stir Fry.&#8221;</p>
Migos Performed

The kids in the crowd rocked out to their hits “Walk It Like I Talk It” and “Stir Fry.”

Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty
<p>On hand to introduce the&nbsp;<em>Aladdin</em> trailer with costars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, Smith slimed the crowd before getting slimed himself.&nbsp;</p>
Will Smith Got Slimed, Too 

On hand to introduce the Aladdin trailer with costars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, Smith slimed the crowd before getting slimed himself. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
<p>Walking with mom Nicole Tuck and dad DJ Khaled, the little guy marked what&#8217;s probably about the 15th award show of his two years, and got a shout-out from Dad (who got slimed!) later in the show.</p>
Asahd Khaled Hit the Carpet

Walking with mom Nicole Tuck and dad DJ Khaled, the little guy marked what’s probably about the 15th award show of his two years, and got a shout-out from Dad (who got slimed!) later in the show.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty
<p>And our hearts have never been happier.</p>
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Reunited

And our hearts have never been happier.

Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty
<p>Peck joined Kiernan Shipka to announce the winner of the Favorite Social Star category, YouTuber David Dobrik, but didn&#8217;t sneak away un-slimed.&nbsp;</p>
Josh Peck & David Dobrik Were Hit with the Green Stuff

Peck joined Kiernan Shipka to announce the winner of the Favorite Social Star category, YouTuber David Dobrik, but didn’t sneak away un-slimed. 

Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/fuller-house-cast-family-sticks-together-lori-loughlin/">While accepting the award</a> for Favorite Funny TV show, <a href="https://people.com/tag/fuller-house"><i>Fuller House&nbsp;</i></a>stars&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/andrea-barber">Andrea Barber</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/candace-cameron-bure">Candace Cameron Bure</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jodie-sweetin">Jodie Sweetin</a> seemingly offered a message of support for their costar <a href="https://people.com/tag/lori-loughlin">Loughlin</a>, who has been embroiled in scandal since her alleged role in the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/crime/felicity-huffman-lori-loughlin-alleged-college-cheating-scam-everything-to-know/">college admissions scandal</a>&nbsp;was revealed.</p> <p>&ldquo;Thank you for voting&nbsp;<i>Fuller House</i> as your favorite funny TV show. You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,&rdquo; Barber said.</p> <p>&ldquo;And where there&rsquo;s a lot of heart, there&rsquo;s a lot of love,&rdquo; Cameron Bure added. &ldquo;And a loving family sticks together no matter what.&rdquo; Without specifically mentioning Loughlin &mdash; who did not attend the ceremony &mdash; by name, Cameron Bure went on to share that family sticks &ldquo;together through the hard times.&rdquo;</p>
The Stars of Fuller House Won — and Maybe Addressed Lori Loughlin

While accepting the award for Favorite Funny TV show, Fuller House stars Andrea BarberCandace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin seemingly offered a message of support for their costar Loughlin, who has been embroiled in scandal since her alleged role in the college admissions scandal was revealed.

“Thank you for voting Fuller House as your favorite funny TV show. You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,” Barber said.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” Cameron Bure added. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what.” Without specifically mentioning Loughlin — who did not attend the ceremony — by name, Cameron Bure went on to share that family sticks “together through the hard times.”

Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images
<p>And we couldn&#8217;t believe how much he&#8217;s grown!</p>
Tyga Brought King Cairo

And we couldn’t believe how much he’s grown!

<p>In one final round of sliming, Sandler was surprised as he accepted the award for Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie for <em>Hotel Transylvania 3</em>. (His costar Selena Gomez also won, but couldn&#8217;t attend the show so was spared.)</p>
Adam Sandler Got Slimed

In one final round of sliming, Sandler was surprised as he accepted the award for Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie for Hotel Transylvania 3. (His costar Selena Gomez also won, but couldn’t attend the show so was spared.)

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
<p>Paramount unveiled the&nbsp;<em>Dora and the Lost City of Gold</em> preview during the awards, and it seems our heroine is up against a whole lot more than just Swiper the Fox this time around.</p> <p>In the clip, Dora (Isabela Moner) is sent off to live in the city with her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), separating her for the first time from the jungle she calls home and her parents (played by Eva Longoria and Michael Pe&ntilde;a). <a href="https://people.com/movies/dora-explorer-lost-city-gold-first-trailer/">See the trailer in its entirety here</a>.</p>
The Live-Action Dora Trailer Dropped

Paramount unveiled the Dora and the Lost City of Gold preview during the awards, and it seems our heroine is up against a whole lot more than just Swiper the Fox this time around.

In the clip, Dora (Isabela Moner) is sent off to live in the city with her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), separating her for the first time from the jungle she calls home and her parents (played by Eva Longoria and Michael Peña). See the trailer in its entirety here.

Paramount Players
<p>The rapper had one of the cutest dates there: his young daughter, Casie.</p>
Machine Gun Kelly Brought His Daughter

The rapper had one of the cutest dates there: his young daughter, Casie.

