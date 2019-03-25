Missed the Kids' Choice Awards? See Who Got Slimed, Who Won Big and Who Brought Their Cute Kids

While accepting the award for Favorite Funny TV show, Fuller House stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin seemingly offered a message of support for their costar Loughlin, who has been embroiled in scandal since her alleged role in the college admissions scandal was revealed.

“Thank you for voting Fuller House as your favorite funny TV show. You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,” Barber said.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” Cameron Bure added. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what.” Without specifically mentioning Loughlin — who did not attend the ceremony — by name, Cameron Bure went on to share that family sticks “together through the hard times.”