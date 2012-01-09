Katy Perry Backs Out of People's Choice Awards

Katy Perry‘s heart may be happy again, but she’s apparently not ready for the spotlight following Russell Brand‘s divorce filing.

Two days before the “Teenage Dream” singer’s highly anticipated appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, she Tweeted, “Unfortunately I will not be able to attend.”

PHOTOS: Katy & Russell’s Most Romantic Moments

Citing no reason as to why she’s backing out of Wednesday’s awards show, Perry, 27, adds, “I want to thank u all for voting for me, fingers crossed! #KATYCATS.”

Robert Pattinson, Demi Lovato, Ashley Greene, Alyson Hannigan, Liam Hemsworth, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jennifer Lawrence are all among the celebrities still expected to attend.

A rep for the PCA’s did not immediately return a request for comment.