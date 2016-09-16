9 of Emmy Nominee Kate McKinnon's Best Saturday Night Live Sketches

From her hilarious performance in Ghostbusters to her weekly laughs on SNL, Kate McKinnon has proved herself to one of the funniest people alive over the past year.

So it’s no surprise that she snagged her third consecutive Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for SNL. As we prepare for the awards to be handed out on Sunday, take a look at a few McKinnon’s hilarious sketches that earned her the nomination – and potentially the prize!

1. The "Back Home Ballers" music video.

Even in group music videos with her fellow SNL castmates, McKinnon shines. In this one, all about the sheer bliss of living under your parents’ roof again during the holidays, McKinnon raps out her mom’s WiFi password, which, of course, starts with 17 zeroes.



2. Her character, Olya Povlatsky, who makes visits to Weekend Update.

It’s always a good day when SNL‘s resident rural Russian, Olya Povlatsky, stops by Weekend Update. Her favorite topics to discuss include Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, the Russian track team’s doping scandal and pretty much anything Russia-related.

3. Her Angela Merkel impression.

McKinnon’s solidified her place as the go-to SNL political impersonator, no matter the country of origin. She took on German Chancellor Angela Merkel after she was named Time‘s Person of the Year in 2015, nailing one-liners about Krampus, texting Hillary Clinton and having a crush on President Obama.

4. Her Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression.

Taking on the role of the Notorious RBG is a lofty challenge, but it’s one McKinnon is more than up for.

5. Her Justin Bieber impression.

But it’s not just political figures that McKinnon has a knack for: she also does a hilarious Biebs. From an 83-year-old Supreme Court justice to a 22-year-old pop star, let’s face it: McKinnon is a woman of many talents.

6. A not-so-beautiful little mermaid.

McKinnon isn’t afraid to get a little ugly, like when she portrayed a mermaid that is 35 percent woman, 65 percent blobfish.

7. Her turn as Miss Rafferty, a woman who was abducted by aliens …

Things don’t always seem to go so well for Miss Rafferty when compared to the experiences of others. And no one in this scene (especially Ryan Gosling!) could hold back their giggles when her character spoke.

8. … and then survived a near-death experience.

Miss Rafferty came back for a second sketch, this time after she was briefly dead following a car crash. It went about as poorly as the alien abduction did.

9. Her Hillary Clinton impression.

Though McKinnon has had a lot of standout performances on SNL, her Hillary Clinton impersonation, which she’s done throughout (and did before) the 2016 election season, is without a doubt her most famous. It’s so great, in fact, that Clinton herself couldn’t resist doing a scene with the star.