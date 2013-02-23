Josh Duhamel Dresses Up Like Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen for Kids' Choice Awards

Josh Duhamel, shanté you stay.

This year’s 2013 Kids’ Choice Awards host is serving up a handful of lip-synchs worthy of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In a new promo for the show, which airs March 23 (8 p.m. ET) on Nick, the dad-to-be, 40, is performing the nominated songs – dressed up as the artists who sing them. (You can see his amazing transformations in the video below.)

First, he’s bouncing around in flowery pajamas, a blonde wig and glasses to Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“Like, ever,” he says, rolling his eyes.

Later, as Carly Rae Jepsen, he’s slipping and sliding on top of a sudsy car, while performing “Call Me Maybe.” (The matching red platforms and bra are a nice touch.)

Wearing a wild wig, Duhamel has the hair flip down as Harry Styles to introduce One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

And we’re pretty sure Fergie helped him out with the dance moves for PSY’s “Gangnam Style.” (He’s really good!)

Nickelodeon’s 26th annual Kids’ Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center on Saturday, March 23 (8 p.m. ET). Vote now for all your favorite nominees in in 22 categories on nick.com.