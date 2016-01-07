The singer and his model girlfriend (who was once linked to 50 Cent) went public with their relationship in November

Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy Make Their Red Carpet Debut (in $1 Million Worth of Diamonds, No Less!) at People's Choice Awards

Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy are red carpet official.

The “Get Ugly” singer and his new girlfriend hit up the People’s Choice Awards Wednesday evening, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other on the step-and-repeat. And the couple that blings together stays together: Between their his-and-hers accessories, the new pair collectively rocked $1 million worth of diamonds from New York jeweler Rafaello & Co.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Derulo, 26, and model (and former 50 Cent flame!) Joy, 28, were an item after the So You Think You Can Dance judge posted a throwback photo of them together on Instagram.

“I’m just enjoying life,” Derulo told E! News ahead of the PCAs. “I don’t want to talk too much about it, but I’m definitely enjoying life right now.”

Derulo and Jordin Sparks split in 2014 after three years together. Joy once dated 50 Cent before they welcomed son Sire, 3. (Their little guy appears to be taking after his mom, as he inked a $700,000 modeling deal last year.)