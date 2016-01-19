Fresh Prince of Bel Air's Janet Hubert Bashes Jada Pinkett Smith for Planning to Skip the Oscars

Janet Hubert a.k.a. the original Aunt Viv from Fresh Prince of Bel Air has a lot to say about Jada Pinkett Smith and her thoughts about skipping this year’s Academy Awards.

Hubert released a YouTube video on Monday bashing the 44-year-old actress for pondering the idea of an Oscars boycott when addressing the lack of diversity surrounding this year’s nominations.

“First of all, Miss Thing does your man not have a mouth of his own with which to speak?” the 60-year-old wrote.

“The second thing, girlfriend, there’s a lot of s— going on in the world that you all don’t seem to recognize. People are dying. Our boys are being shot left and right. People are starving. People are trying to pay bills. And you’re talking about some motherf—ing actors and Oscars. It just ain’t that deep,” she continued.

During the 4-minute video, Hubert did not hold back when it came to criticizing the actress. “And here’s the other thing, for you to ask other actors, and other black actresses and actors, too, to jeopardize their career and their standing in a town that you know damn well you don’t do that,” she said.

“And here’s the other thing – they don’t care. They don’t care! And I find it ironic that somebody who has made their living, and made millions and millions of dollars from the very people you’re talking about boycotting just because you didn’t get a nomination, just because you didn’t win.”

Notably, Hubert was replaced by Daphne Maxwell-Reid after playing Aunt Vivian from 1990 through 1993. Hubert previously called Will Smith an “a–hole” when she reignited her feud with the Concussion actor in 2011.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs released an official statement addressing the issue about non-white actors getting shut out of the Oscar nominations on Monday.