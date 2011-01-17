There were great expectations about Natalie Portman ‘s Golden Globes night: Would she win a best actress award – and what would she wear?

The mom-to-be won best performance in a motion picture drama for her turn as the disturbed ballet dancer Nina Sayers in Black Swan, and on stage she thanked her French dancer fiancé Benjamin Millepied , with whom she’s expecting her first child.

“He’s the best actor,” she said on stage about Millepied, who choreographed the film and also costarred in it as a dancer who said he was not sexually attracted to her character. “It’s not true,” she said onstage. “He totally wants to sleep with me.”