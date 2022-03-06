It's Time for the Independent Spirit Awards! See the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet
The best in indie movies and TV are earning honors on March 6 in Santa Monica, California
Kristen Stewart
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Andrew Garfield
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Daveed Diggs
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Bob Odenkirk
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty
Regina Hall
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Credit: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Rosario Dawson
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Dianna Agron
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Sydney Sweeney
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Questlove
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Marlee Matlin
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Jennifer Beals
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Lily James
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Rhea Seehorn
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Julia Fox
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Nick Offerman
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Deborah Ayorinde
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Candace Nicholas-Lippman
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Moises Arias
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Michael Greyeyes
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Lauren Hadaway
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Kali Reis
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Isabelle Fuhrman
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Chaske Spencer
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Amy Forsyth
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Simon Rex
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Sebastian Stan
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Helen Hunt
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
