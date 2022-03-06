It's Time for the Independent Spirit Awards! See the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet

The best in indie movies and TV are earning honors on March 6 in Santa Monica, California

By Kate Hogan March 06, 2022 04:50 PM

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Andrew Garfield

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Daveed Diggs

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Bob Odenkirk

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty
Regina Hall

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Rosario Dawson

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Dianna Agron

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Sydney Sweeney

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Questlove

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Marlee Matlin

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Jennifer Beals

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Jasmine Cephas Jones

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Lily James

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Rhea Seehorn

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Julia Fox

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Nick Offerman

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Deborah Ayorinde

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Candace Nicholas-Lippman

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty
Moises Arias

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Michael Greyeyes

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Lauren Hadaway

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Kali Reis

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Isabelle Fuhrman

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Chaske Spencer

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Amy Forsyth

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Simon Rex

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Sebastian Stan

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
Helen Hunt

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty
Daisy Edgar-Jones

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty
By Kate Hogan