Grey's Anatomy, 30 Rock in Contention for Emmy Awards

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences reveals the top 10 finalists in drama and comedy

Could 30 Rock pick up the Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the second year in a row?

The final nominations will not be announced for another three weeks – but the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has offered a preview in advance of the July 17 announcement. In an unprecedented move, the organization revealed the top 10 finalists in this year’s comedy and drama competition, TV Week is reporting.

Comedies in consideration include: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, Family Guy, Flight of the Conchords, The Office, Pushing Daisies, Two and a Half Men, Ugly Betty and Weeds.

Last year, in its final season, The Sopranos took the outstanding drama series trophy. This year, AMC’s Mad Men is considered a frontrunner in that category; the ’60s-era drama won the Golden Globe for best dramatic television series earlier this year.

Academy officials are expected to whittle down each list of possible nominees to five selections, though if voting is close, as many as six or seven shows could be nominated. Academy officials say they decided to reveal finalists this year because information leaked early last year.