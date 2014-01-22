Grammys to Finally Honor the Beatles, Kris Kristofferson & Others with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Finally recognizing that those boys from Liverpool may have been onto something, the 56th Annual Grammys will be honoring the Beatles with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Other musicians to be honored include Kraftwerk, Kris Kristofferson, and the Isley Brothers. Here’s a quick primer to all the honorees:

The Beatles

In the words of pop culture critic Chuck Klosterman, “The Beatles are generally seen as the single most important rock band of all time, because they wrote all the best songs.” Got it? Good.

Clifton Chenier

Known as “the king of the Zydeco,” Clifton Chenier received a prominent shout-out from Paul Simon on 1986’s Graceland in the song “That Was Your Mother.” (Chenier was supposed to play on the album, but was too ill to attend the sessions.)

The Isley Brothers

Come on. It’s the Isley Brothers. “Shout?” “Between the Sheets?” Educate yourself.

Kraftwerk

They are enormously influential pioneers of electronic music who sang about being robots – and may have actually been robots (judging from videos like the one above).

Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson is the kind of all-American man’s man who only comes along once a century or so. Featured in Sports Illustrated for his athletic achievements while in college, he was also a Rhodes scholar, a Blue level boxer while at Oxford, a captain in the U.S. Army and a helicopter pilot. Not to mention a Golden Globe-winning actor. Oh, and he wrote “Me and Bobby McGee,” among many other classic hits. Feel bad about your life yet?

Armando Manzanero

Considered one of the most important Latin American composers, Manzanero’s song “Somos Novios” became an English-language hit for Perry Como. He has composed over 400 songs.

Maud Powell

Maud Powell was a groundbreaking violinist. She was the first American violinist to achieve international rank as a performer at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, not an easy feat at the time considering women didn’t have the right to vote yet. As the daughter of a suffragette, Powell was vocal about her goal of proving a woman could play the violin just as well as a man. She was both a soloist and leader of a professional string quartet, which inspired female musicians across the country to form clubs and join orchestras.

They’ve earned a Lifetime Achievement Award, now look back on the The Beatles 50 years of fandom. From their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show to today, PEOPLE magazine’s new commemorative book Celebrating Beatlemania! has it all. Full of photos and fun facts, Celebrating Beatlemania! is an entertaining look at the band that stared a global frenzy. Available on newstands Jan. 31, 2014.

Like us on Facebook for more stories like this!

Can’t get enough of Red Carpet Season? Be one of the first to get the news from all the awards shows! Sign up below for our daily newsletter – so you’ll be the first to know all about the winners, the best speeches and the most fabulous fashion.