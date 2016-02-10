D'Angelo's Long Path to Black Messiah-dom Leads to Multiple Grammy Wins

For a while, it looked like D’Angelo was going to become R&B’s Axl Rose.

The parallels are easy to spot: Both individuals are massively talented perfectionists whose personal struggles threatened to drown long-awaited follow-ups to early successes. In Rose’s case, that would be Chinese Democracy, a Guns N’ Roses album so delayed it became a running joke (“We’ll have democracy in China before we have Chinese Democracy,” for example), and for D’Angelo, it was the follow-up to 2000’s Voodoo, which was eventually released in Dec. 2014 as Black Messiah.

On Monday, Black Messiah quickly earned two Grammy Awards – best R&B album and best R&B song for “Really Love.” The song is also nominated for record of the year, which definitely places it above Chinese Democracy in at least one aspect.

Let’s take a look back and see how we got here.

Though D’Angelo was already an R&B star thanks to 1995’s Brown Sugar, Voodoo really launched him into the mainstream. Released on Jan. 25, 2000, the album was certified platinum on March 1 of that year. Part of it was the fact that the album – which would go on to win two Grammys, one for best R&B album and one for best male R&B vocal performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” – is really good, a densely layered mix of old-school grooves and production and thoroughly modern concepts. (D’Angelo overdubbed multiple layers of vocals on every song, there are guest spots from Method Man and Redman, and guest guitarist Charlie Hunter plays a half-bass/half-guitar hybrid instrument on “The Root.”)

Part of it is also the instantly iconic video for “Untitled,” a continuous shot where a nearly naked D’Angelo sings the song directly into the camera. Unfortunately, the video’s image of D’Angelo as an R&B Ken doll started to take over his live shows in support of the album, with catcalling and ecstatic screams threatening to drown out the music.

D'Angelo on tour Andy Paradise/The Independen/REX/Shutterstock

“He does it ’cause women want it,” drummer Questlove told Rolling Stone of the singer’s show-stopping stripteases during the Voodoo tour, “but he really doesn’t wanna do it. We do all this preparation to give a balanced show, and he goes out and gets treated like women get treated every day – like a piece of meat.”

The singer, who’d struggled with weight problems since childhood, did not deal well with the newfound emphasis on his looks. He retreated from the spotlight to work on his follow-up album, but struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, eventually flipping his Hummer in his home state of Virginia in September of 2005, the same month he pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession. This was after two failed stints in rehab, and the singer later admitted he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he wrecked his SUV. “To tell you the truth,” D’Angelo told PEOPLE, “I don’t really remember anything” about the crash.

D'Angelo's 2005 mugshot

But even then, he was apparently still working on the new record that would follow Voodoo. Most of the statements surrounding the crash contained at least a passing reference to D’Angelo getting back into the studio, and in 2007, Questlove played an early version of eventual Black Messiah track “Really Love” on the radio. Even though that incident damaged their friendship, Questlove has remained one of D’Angelo’s closest confidants and collaborators, and was long one of Black Messiah‘s biggest boosters, even if his information was occasionally less than reliable in retrospect: He told Pitchfork the album was “97 percent done” in December 2011. Tracks continued to leak out here and there, but nothing concrete emerged.

Not helping things: D’Angelo’s still-erratic personal life: He was arrested in March 2010 for soliciting oral sex from an undercover female police officer in Manhattan, and a search of his Range Rover turned up $12,000 in cash.

The recording and writing process dragged on. “The label wanted a Voodoo part two,” D’Angelo explained to Rolling Stone last year. “At one point, after Voodoo, I was early in the process of working on new music that would eventually be on Black Messiah, and I let the label know where I was at with it. The music was pretty ahead of the curve, and they weren’t ready for that. They had these young college kids coming in as A&R, trying to tell me, ‘You should get so-and-so to produce this track, or you should get so-and-so to spit 16 [bars, a common length for a hip-hop or rap verse] on this.’ ”

D'Angelo

D’Angelo walked out of at least one meeting, and the label cut off funding, forcing him to go on the road in 2012. Even then, no release date was certain, and D’Angelo’s longtime studio engineer, Russell Elevado, mentioned that more than 50 songs had been cut from the record since the writing process began. Asked about a release date in 2012, Tom Corson, RCA’s president and COO told GQ that, “This year would be nice.”

Finally, Black Messiah dropped on Dec. 15, 2014, catching not just the industry but the world at large completely by surprise. This wasn’t like Beyoncé surprise-releasing an album that would have come out sooner or later – this was a missing-in-action artist dropping a work that had long since passed into rumor. (D’Angelo wanted to push the release date into 2015, but was swayed by the events of 2014: see below.)

The album was anything but lightweight: The singer’s multilayered vocals returned, and the album featured guitar more prominently than ever, an instrument D’Angelo had taken to – and mastered, according to Questlove – in the 14 years since Voodoo. Questlove and Voodoo bassist and legendary session musician Pino Palladino returned for the album, which all in all, recalled the dense, challenging work of Parliament Funkadelic’s 1970s heyday, along with Sly and the Family Stone.

There was one surprising new element borrowed from those artists as well: politics. D’Angelo, like the rest of the country, had been paying attention to the events in Ferguson, Missouri, and several cuts on Black Messiah explicitly reference race relations in the U.S., a new development for a singer who, in the national consciousness, was still mostly a naked, chiseled torso.

Reportedly, it was the events in Ferguson and elsewhere the prompted him to release the album in 2014 instead of 2015. “All we wanted was a chance to talk,” he sings on “The Charade,” “instead we only got outlined in chalk.” When D’Angelo performed the song on Saturday Night Live, his band and backup singers wore “I Can’t Breathe” shirts, referencing Eric Garner’s death at the hands of the NYPD.

As it turned out, Black Messiah‘s release was less of a quick dump of long-shelved material and more of a proclamation. “Contrary to popular belief, he could’ve put it out six to 10 years ago,” D’Angelo’s co-manager Alan Leeds told Medium. “There’s enough material that could’ve been finished. It wasn’t like he spent 14 years on just these songs. It just never came together as an album that he felt represented the statement he wanted to make.”

Borrowing not just his influences’ sounds but also their political consciousness elevated D’Angelo’s material, and Black Messiah was met with universal acclaim. It sold 125,000 copies in its first week, currently holds a 95/100 rating on Metacritic averaged from 30 critics and forced virtually every major publication to rejigger their end-of-year best-of lists to accommodate it. Its three Grammy nominations were less a surprise than an inevitability. But if D’Angelo had his way, the world still would never have heard it.

“If it were left entirely up to me,” he told Rolling Stone in June 2015, “it wouldn’t have come out.” In the same interview, D’Angelo mentioned he was working on a follow-up to the album. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take another 14 years.