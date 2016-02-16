Gettin' Down at the Grammys: The Show's Sickest Dance Moves

Sure, the Grammys are for giving out awards – but they’re also for performances. And with performances come some pretty epic dance moves from the audience.

We’ve combed through the shimmies and the shakes to find the best dancers of the show thus far – plus, when and where you should recreate them:

The Sing and Shake

Carrie Underwood and Sam Hunt perfected this Grease-esque back-and-forth.

via GIPHY

The ‘I Own This Stage’ Strut

You can try breaking out this move on the sidewalk, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be accompanied by applause and cheers like T-Swift’s rendition was.

via GIPHY

The Audience Boogie

She’s pregnant and standing elbow-to-elbow in the Grammys audience, but that won’t stop Chrissy Teigen from shaking it.

via GIPHY

The Head Bop

Feeling the beat and feeling like you don’t want to get off your couch? Dave Grohl’s move is for you.

via GIPHY

The Mic Pull and Head Flip

It’s the perfect way to show off your new bob, right, Taylor?

via GIPHY

The Get Down

You can pull out Tyrese’s move at a party. At a bar. At the grocery store. On the street. At the office. In your apartment. Really, anywhere.

via GIPHY

The Literally On Fire

You’ll be burning up the club in no time when you copy Kendrick’s moves.

via GIPHY

The Grammys – there’s no better place to bust a move.