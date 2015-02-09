7 Things That Look Like Iggy Azalea's Grammys Hair

Papa John’s newest enemy, Iggy Azalea, arrived at Sunday’s Grammys with a surprising hairstyle.
The best new artist nominee topped off her floor length blue dress with a reinvented version of the flat top, transforming her long locks into a crown of braids arranged in a tight square.
The new ‘do already has the imagination of Twitter running wild, with users comparing her hair to everything from toaster strudel to dried up noodles.
And we have some ideas of our own.
Check out seven things we thought of when we first saw Azalea’s head full of braids.
1. Uncooked Ramen
2. Challah Bread
3. Dolph Lundgren
4. American Girl Dolls
5. Alexa from 50 First Dates
6. Kid ‘n Play
7. Toaster Strudel
