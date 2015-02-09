7 Things That Look Like Iggy Azalea's Grammys Hair

Papa John’s newest enemy, Iggy Azalea, arrived at Sunday’s Grammys with a surprising hairstyle.

The best new artist nominee topped off her floor length blue dress with a reinvented version of the flat top, transforming her long locks into a crown of braids arranged in a tight square.

The new ‘do already has the imagination of Twitter running wild, with users comparing her hair to everything from toaster strudel to dried up noodles.

And we have some ideas of our own.

Check out seven things we thought of when we first saw Azalea’s head full of braids.

1. Uncooked Ramen

Reach. “@_ryandizon: iggy azalea's hair looking like my noodles pack http://t.co/Ko2eKFtoMk” — DSC (@JaCobiCave) February 9, 2015

2. Challah Bread

We all know where @IGGYAZALEA hair style came from.. pic.twitter.com/2vXGnZgCXZ — Not Mila Kunis (@NotMilaK) February 9, 2015

3. Dolph Lundgren

4. American Girl Dolls

Bye, Keely. RT @flahertykeely: iggy azalea is rocking the red carpet pic.twitter.com/5IworW8AsB — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 9, 2015

5. Alexa from 50 First Dates

I loved you in 50 first dates @IGGYAZALEA pic.twitter.com/gMo4XZrjwJ — banana (@corndognugget) February 9, 2015

6. Kid ‘n Play

7. Toaster Strudel

#TBT to two of our awesomest Limited Edition flavors. You're sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/RRwTcbyiax — Toaster Strudel (@ToasterStrudel) January 22, 2015