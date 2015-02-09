Beck Responds to Kanye West: I Thought Beyoncé Would Win, Too!

How did Beck feel about getting ‘Kanye’d’ at the Grammys?

Turns out, the album of the year winner bows down to Beyoncé, too.

“I was so excited he was coming up! He deserves to be on that stage,” the singer-songwriter told reporters about Kanye West rushing the stage before his acceptance speech Sunday.

West, of course, is Queen Bey’s most ardent awards show supporter: His “Imma let you finish” interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards lives in pop culture infamy.

But Beck also appreciates the talent of his fellow best album nominee.

“Absolutely I thought she was going to win,” he said at a Universal Music afterparty.

So are there any hard feelings between Beck and the rapper, who told E! that he “should have given his award to Beyoncé” ?

“You can’t please everybody. I still love him and think he’s genius,” he said. “I aspire to what he does. How many great records has he put out in the last five years, right?”

• Reporting by RAHA LEWIS

2015 Grammy Awards: Kanye Jumps Onstage During Beck s Award