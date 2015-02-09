AC/DC Opens the 2015 Grammy Awards

AC/DC opened the 2015 Grammy Awards with a fiery performance featuring former drummer Chris Slade.

The group kicked off the show with “Rock or Bust” followed by “Highway to Hell,” getting the stars on their feet early in the evening – when they weren’t fearing for their lives.

Anna Kendrick, who presented shortly after the group performed, Tweeted about her anxiety, writing: “Sitting UNDER the stage as ACDC performs is both transcendent and terrifying.”

Sitting UNDER the stage as ACDC performs is both transcendent and terrifying. #GRAMMYs — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 9, 2015

Slade confirmed his return to the group on Facebook Saturday, writing: “This is an amazing opportunity for me, after all most people don t ever get to play with their favorite band once, let alone TWICE!”

He added: “I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support I have been shown personally, on the Facebook page and other social media, not one comment has gone unread and it has been very humbling, Thanks so much.”

The drummer, who played with the hard rock band from 1989 to 1994, will also join the group on tour this summer. The band’s current drummer Phil Rudd was arrested in New Zealand at the end of 2014 for allegedly threatening to kill a man and his daughter.

While stars like Blake Shelton seemed to know all the lyrics, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson might have needed a little help remembering them – a giant teleprompter featured the lyrics, as The Hollywood Reporter pointed out.

The 57th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by LL Cool J for the fourth year in a row, are airing live on CBS.