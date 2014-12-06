Beyoncé Beats Dolly Parton's Grammy Nominations Record

Beyoncé is now the reigning queen of Grammy nominations!

The “Drunk in Love” singer had been tied with country music icon Dolly Parton for a whopping 46 nominations each.

But thanks to her self-titled, surprise album – which snagged a best urban contemporary album nod on Friday – she surpassed the country music legend as the most Grammy-nominated woman.

Beyoncé is currently tied with producer David Foster for seventh place among all artists overall with the most nominations, according to Billboard.com.

The nominees for Grammy’s biggest award – album of the year – will be announced on A Very GRAMMY Christmas Friday (9 p.m. ET) on CBS. Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, Mary J. Blige, Tim McGraw, Ariana Grande (joined by Big Sean) and Sam Smith will perform current hits and holiday songs.

When it comes to winning, Beyoncé has 17 Grammys in her collection. She has to win 10 more to catch up with Alison Krauss, who has won more Grammys than any other woman in history, with 27 under her belt.

Depending on what happens at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, Beyoncé is set to take on the second spot on that list, which currently is held by Aretha Franklin, who has 18 statues.