Tina Fey Hopes 'Someone's Boob Will Fall Out of a Dress' at the Golden Globe Awards

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are usually the ones making people laugh, but as they gear up to host Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, they plan to leave the LOL-worthy moments in the hands of their peers.

“Because it’s such a fun kind of sloppy night, it’s not really about the host giving any kind of big comedy performance,” Fey, 42, told reporters during a conference call on Wednesday. “It’s our job to keep things moving and also try to get the movie stars more liquored-up so that hopefully someone’s boob will fall out of a dress. That’s our main role.”

The 30 Rock star and Poehler, 41, are confident the evening will be a memorable one.

“The luckiest we could get would be for something interesting and spontaneous to happen,” Fey said. “We have a lot of spontaneous things planned.”

PHOTOS: Tina & Amy’s 10 Most Hilarious Moments

But the actress is confident that she will not be one of the sloppy folks.

“I’m sure I will not drink any alcohol until the show is over, and then I will drink half a glass of alcohol and that will put me away,” Fey told PEOPLE, before Poehler jokingly added, “I’m going to pub-crawl it all the way to the venue and then try to take a two-hour blackout nap before we start, and then as soon as the show is over, I’m going to go on a 10-day juice cleanse.”

The 70th Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.