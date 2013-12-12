Golden Globes Nominations 2014 Revealed

The Hollywood Foreign Press ignores Winfrey in the morning's biggest surprise

By Stephen M. Silverman
December 12, 2013 09:10 AM

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, start warming up!

Thursday morning brought the Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in anticipation of when the two women will host the freewheeling ceremony come next month.

As expected, there were major showings for the movies 12 Years a Slave, which led Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild nominations, and American Hustle, already winner of the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best film.

Those two films received seven nominations each, including those for 12 Years‘s Chiwetel Ejiofor and Hustle‘s supporting actors Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Completely shut out, to the surprise of many, were SAG nominees Oprah Winfrey and Forest Whitaker – in fact, everything and everybody with anything to do with Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

The 71st annual Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 12. For a complete list of nominations, click here.

Among the major nominees in the movie categories:

Best Motion Picture Drama
12 Years a Slave
Captain Philips
Gravity
Philomena
Rush

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
American Hustle
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska
The Wolf of Wall Street

Best Actor in a Drama
Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave
Idris Elba, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips
Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
Robert Redford, All Is Lost

Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale, American Hustle
Bruce Dern, Nebraska
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street
Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis
Joaquin Phoenix, Her

Best Actress in a Drama
Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine
Sandra Bullock, Gravity
Judi Dench, Philomena
Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks
Kate Winslet, Labor Day

Best Actress in a Comedy
Amy Adams, American Hustle
Julie Delpy, Before Midnight
Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha
Meryl Streep, August: Osage County
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Enough Said

Best Drama TV Series
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
The Good Wife
House of Cards
Masters of Sex

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s daughter, Sosie Bacon, will serve as Miss Golden Globe 2014.

Woody Allen is to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, though it had been reported by Deadline.com that the notoriously events-shy filmmaker will not attend and his longtime muse, sometime leading lady and former companion, Diane Keaton, will accept on his behalf.

