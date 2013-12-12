Golden Globes Nominations 2014 Revealed

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, start warming up!

Thursday morning brought the Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in anticipation of when the two women will host the freewheeling ceremony come next month.

As expected, there were major showings for the movies 12 Years a Slave, which led Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild nominations, and American Hustle, already winner of the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best film.

Those two films received seven nominations each, including those for 12 Years‘s Chiwetel Ejiofor and Hustle‘s supporting actors Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Completely shut out, to the surprise of many, were SAG nominees Oprah Winfrey and Forest Whitaker – in fact, everything and everybody with anything to do with Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

The 71st annual Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 12. For a complete list of nominations, click here.

Among the major nominees in the movie categories:

Best Motion Picture Drama

12 Years a Slave

Captain Philips

Gravity

Philomena

Rush

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

American Hustle

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

The Wolf of Wall Street

Best Actor in a Drama

Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave

Idris Elba, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips

Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

Robert Redford, All Is Lost

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale, American Hustle

Bruce Dern, Nebraska

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street

Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis

Joaquin Phoenix, Her

Best Actress in a Drama

Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

Sandra Bullock, Gravity

Judi Dench, Philomena

Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks

Kate Winslet, Labor Day

Best Actress in a Comedy

Amy Adams, American Hustle

Julie Delpy, Before Midnight

Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha

Meryl Streep, August: Osage County

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Enough Said

Best Drama TV Series

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Masters of Sex

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s daughter, Sosie Bacon, will serve as Miss Golden Globe 2014.

Woody Allen is to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, though it had been reported by Deadline.com that the notoriously events-shy filmmaker will not attend and his longtime muse, sometime leading lady and former companion, Diane Keaton, will accept on his behalf.