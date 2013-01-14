Mayim Bialik: 'Things Can Only Get Better' After a Rough Year

Between a car accident that left her with lasting injuries and announcing plans to divorce, Mayim Bialik’s strength was really put to the test in 2012.

“When you’ve had a 2012 like me, things can only get better,” she told PEOPLE on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards. “That’s the glass half-full.”

Judaism has helped get her through the tough times.

“I’m a person of deep religious faith,” the Terani-clad actress, 37, explained. “I really believe that things will be right in the universe. Things are hard, but I’ve really been taught in my tradition that the harder things are, the greater the potential reward. I really believe that.”

Adds the Big Bang Theory star, “I don’t want to say everything happens for a reason, but every day is lined up right next to the other one for a reason. The best you can do is do each day well with kindness and as a good person.”

Moving forward, Bialik already has big hopes for 2013.

“I’m planning on climbing a large mountain with a close friend of mine who is a professional climber,” she said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do. I took up jogging right around the time [husband Michael Stone and I] announced our divorce. I’ve been really putting myself out there physically.”