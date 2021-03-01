Skipped the Golden Globes? The 9 Moments You Should Know About
The show combined in-person and virtual appearances, with a slew of poignant winners
The First-Timers Club Grew
A host of stars took home their very first Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, with Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya kicking off the run with his best supporting actor in a motion picture win early in the show. John Boyega, Catherine O'Hara, Jason Sudeikis, the late Chadwick Boseman and several others followed.
Families Stole the Show
Many of the celebs calling in from home had their spouses, kids and pets with them, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, whose daughters Sunday and Faith joined the fun.
Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Brought the Laughs
In their monologue — with Fey in N.Y.C. and Poehler in L.A. — the two roasted some of this year's nominees, joked about the weirdness of awards shows during the COVID-19 pandemic and called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity.
Jane Fonda Put the Spotlight on Others
The Cecil B. DeMille Award winner used her time on stage to highlight some of the year's overlooked works and call for more diversity in the industry.
"Stories, they really can change people," she said. "But there's a story that we've been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry: a story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out. A story about who's offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made."
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Addressed Its Lack of Diversity
Toward the beginning of the show, three members of the HFPA appeared on stage and shared a statement of intent to fix the lack of representation in their organization, which was uncovered in a Los Angeles Times report last week.
"Tonight while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe we recognize we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization," said Helen Hoehne.
"We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen," Meher Tatna followed up.
"That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception. Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future," said Ali Sar.
Norman Lear Delivered a Touching Speech
The 98-year-old winner of the third-ever Carol Burnett Award first thanked the woman herself for making him laugh, then went on to share what's given him longevity in both Hollywood and life: "At close to 99, I can tell you that I've never lived alone, I've never laughed alone and that has as much to do with my being here today as anything else I know," he said.
Chloé Zhao Made History
The Nomadland director became the second-ever woman — and first-ever Asian woman — to win best director at the Golden Globes. Her film also took home best motion picture – drama.
"I am speechless," she said in her second speech of the night. "Nomadland at its core, for me, is a pilgrimage through grief and healing. So for everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you. We don't say goodbye, we say 'see you down the road.' Thank you."
Celebs Got to Chat from Home
With most of the A-listers choosing to stay home Sunday night (though a handful came to present in person), the Globes production staff got creative, grouping nominees together ahead of commercial breaks to chat via Zoom. One particularly cute moment: Emma Corrin's cat meeting Sarah Paulson's dog.
The Late Chadwick Boseman Won a Golden Globe
Boseman — who died in August 2020 following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer — won best actor in a motion picture – drama for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, gave a tearful acceptance speech in his honor.
“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said.