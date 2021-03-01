Skipped the Golden Globes? The 9 Moments You Should Know About

Toward the beginning of the show, three members of the HFPA appeared on stage and shared a statement of intent to fix the lack of representation in their organization, which was uncovered in a Los Angeles Times report last week.

"Tonight while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe we recognize we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization," said Helen Hoehne.

"We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen," Meher Tatna followed up.

"That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception. Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future," said Ali Sar.