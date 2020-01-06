Brad Pitt Learns How to Use a Camera & Beyoncé's Celeb Catch-Ups: What You Didn't See at the Golden Globes

And that’s a wrap!

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards did not disappoint. From the hilarious and slightly awkward reactions during Ricky Gervais‘ opening monologue and moving applause after Ellen DeGeneres accepted the Carol Burnett Award to the sweet red carpet selfies and inside-the-show fist bumps, we caught unseen moments from the ceremony that weren’t shown on TV.

Here are the best behind-the-scenes moments you didn’t see.

On the Red Carpet

Amy Poehler started the evening by sweetly raving over Idina Menzel on the red carpet, telling the star, “You were so great in Uncut Gems.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt left the event with some knowledge after being taught how to use a camera by a photographer. The cameraman even let Pitt, 56, hold the equipment. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were also in the background to witness the learning session.

Dolemite Is My Name star Wesley Snipes showed off his dance moves on the carpet as he snapped his fingers and moved his hips, wearing a maroon tuxedo.

Molly Sims and her husband Scott Stuber were captured taking a selfie.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost also shared a sweet red carpet moment as they kissed while having their photos taken.

For Chris Evans, the Golden Globes was a family affair. He posed on the carpet alongside his look-alike brother Scott Evans.

Inside the Show

To kick off Sunday evening’s 2020 Globes, which honor film and TV achievements across 25 categories, Gervais tackled accused pedophiles, racism, the streaming wars and ageism in Hollywood in his opening monologue. The comedian even joked about the college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The speech certainly caught the audience by surprise as Tom Hanks, who flashed an uncomfortable smile as his wife Rita Wilson laughed hysterically. Keith Urban was also seen grinning as Gervais went on, poking fun at Leonardo DiCaprio.

Later in the evening, DeGeneres incited a standing ovation as she was honored with The Carol Burnett Award.

Beyoncé, who sat alongside her husband JAY-Z, was spotted mouthing “so powerful” as DeGeneres’ many accolades were highlighted in a video before her acceptance speech. The couple were also seen laughing and toasting champagne with DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi as DeGeneres, 61, joked about being married to a man named Mark during her acceptance speech.

Also moved by DeGeneres being honored was Elton John, who was seen fist-bumping. Fans also freaked out on Twitter after the singer took off his glasses while presenting an award earlier in the night.

“I’m mind blown right now!!!!!! Never expected to see Elton’s eyes EVER!!!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Zoey Deutch was seen taking a shot at the Lavazza Bar inside the show and even asked, “Where are the M&Ms?”

Also taking a break from the show was Renee Zellweger, who was spotted patiently waiting in a very long bathroom line. When asked if she wanted to skip to the front, Zellweger, 50, politely declined. “No, it’s okay!” she said.

Zellweger also came prepared for the night as she whipped out her very own personal fan and waved it in front of her face as the room grew a bit toasty.

In their seats was new couple Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader, who hilariously texted while sitting next to each other. Bilson, 38, later leaned over and lovingly put her hands on Hader’s thigh.

Quentin Tarantino high-fived Jennifer Aniston after making his way back to his seat following his win for best screenplay for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Aniston, 50, continued to mingle throughout the night and was seen taking a photo with Carol Burnett.

Aniston, 50, was very supportive of her ex-husband Pitt as she stood up after it was announced that he won best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. When Pitt returned to his seat he was met with a hug from costar DiCaprio, 45.

Beyoncé, 38, was later seen sharing a warm embrace with Johansson, 35.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.

