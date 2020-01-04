From Big Wins to Stunning Red Carpet Moments: 26 Throwback Photos from the 2010 Golden Globes

Oh, the difference 10 years makes!
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 04, 2020 04:43 PM

1 of 26

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty

In 2010, it was raining on the red carpet, which meant that celebs like Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks had to look chic while seeking cover under umbrellas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Drew Barrymore, who won her first Golden Globe at the 2010 awards for her role in Grey Gardens, posed pre-show in a sea of umbrellas. 

3 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Parenthood‘s Lauren Graham stood out in hot pink. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

Jason Merritt/Getty

Gabourey Sidibe, nominated that night for taking on the titular role in Precious, wowed in emerald green. 

Advertisement

5 of 26

Kevin Winter/Getty

Nicole Kidman, then a redhead, looked statuesque in silk while posing for photos. 

6 of 26

Jason Merritt/Getty

Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet in a white, structured gown. Please note her earrings, which were very much on trend in 2010. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julia Roberts, nominated for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy, was all smiles on the carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

Jason Merritt/Getty

Amy Adams was pregnant with her daughter, Aviana Olea, showing off her bump in a dress that complemented her eyes. 

Advertisement

9 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

If we could turn back time, we’d want to see three-time Golden Globe Award winner, Cher, wear this velvet corset dress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 26

Jason Merritt/Getty

George Clooney looked particularly dashing at the 2010 event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jennifer Garner sparkled on the carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

Michael Caulfield/Getty

A bunch of A-Listers signed a Chrysler (for charity). Cameron Diaz made her mark. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

Michael Caulfield/Getty

Like, really, they had a lot of famous people get in on this. George Clooney autographed the car. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

Jason Merritt/Getty

Even Christina Aguilera got in on the action. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kristen Bell, who wouldn’t be nominated for a Golden Globe until 2018 for her work on The Good Place, looked angelic in white on the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston looked simply stunning in a black gown with a high slit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Halle Berry showed off her back in a black, lace gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mo’Nique looked radiant while celebrating her win for best supporting actress for her role in Precious

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty

The most nominated actor ever at the Globes, Meryl Streep won her seventh statuette for her performance in Julie & Julia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. won for best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy and celebrated with Sandra Bullock, who won that year for her role in The Blind Side

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Downey Jr., like, really loved his Globe statue. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

Kevin Winter/Getty

Lea Michele looked shocked that Glee won the award for best television series — comedy or musical.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

Christopher Polk/Getty

Besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey posed together at an afterparty. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan hit up the InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty in a hooded, sequined minidress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Ashley Olsen was there, too! Sans her twin, Mary-Kate. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 26

Jason Merritt/Getty

And musician Amanda Palmer, accompanied by then-fiancé, now-husband, Neil Gaiman, brought the shock factor when she showed up in a naked dress (before naked dresses were truly all the rage).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.