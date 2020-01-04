From Big Wins to Stunning Red Carpet Moments: 26 Throwback Photos from the 2010 Golden Globes

In 2010, it was raining on the red carpet, which meant that celebs like Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks had to look chic while seeking cover under umbrellas.
Drew Barrymore, who won her first Golden Globe at the 2010 awards for her role in Grey Gardens, posed pre-show in a sea of umbrellas.
Parenthood‘s Lauren Graham stood out in hot pink.
Gabourey Sidibe, nominated that night for taking on the titular role in Precious, wowed in emerald green.
Nicole Kidman, then a redhead, looked statuesque in silk while posing for photos.
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet in a white, structured gown. Please note her earrings, which were very much on trend in 2010.
Julia Roberts, nominated for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy, was all smiles on the carpet.
Amy Adams was pregnant with her daughter, Aviana Olea, showing off her bump in a dress that complemented her eyes.
If we could turn back time, we’d want to see three-time Golden Globe Award winner, Cher, wear this velvet corset dress.
George Clooney looked particularly dashing at the 2010 event.
Jennifer Garner sparkled on the carpet.
A bunch of A-Listers signed a Chrysler (for charity). Cameron Diaz made her mark.
Like, really, they had a lot of famous people get in on this. George Clooney autographed the car.
Even Christina Aguilera got in on the action.
Kristen Bell, who wouldn’t be nominated for a Golden Globe until 2018 for her work on The Good Place, looked angelic in white on the red carpet.
Jennifer Aniston looked simply stunning in a black gown with a high slit.
Halle Berry showed off her back in a black, lace gown.
Mo’Nique looked radiant while celebrating her win for best supporting actress for her role in Precious.
The most nominated actor ever at the Globes, Meryl Streep won her seventh statuette for her performance in Julie & Julia.
Robert Downey Jr. won for best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy and celebrated with Sandra Bullock, who won that year for her role in The Blind Side.
Downey Jr., like, really loved his Globe statue.
Lea Michele looked shocked that Glee won the award for best television series — comedy or musical.
Besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey posed together at an afterparty.
Lindsay Lohan hit up the InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty in a hooded, sequined minidress.
Ashley Olsen was there, too! Sans her twin, Mary-Kate.
And musician Amanda Palmer, accompanied by then-fiancé, now-husband, Neil Gaiman, brought the shock factor when she showed up in a naked dress (before naked dresses were truly all the rage).