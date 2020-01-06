Ricky Gervais Says Partner Jane Fallon Uses 'Emotional Blackmail' to Make Him Tone Down Golden Globes Jokes

Ricky Gervais’ famously pointed Golden Globes jokes get a first run-through with his partner Jane Fallon — and she tries to get him to tone them down!

The Golden Globes host — who returns for his third stint leading the show tonight — has a reputation for targeting the famous actors in the Golden Globes crowd with slyly hilarious insults, and said he runs them by Fallon before the big night.

“A couple of times I’ve said, ‘Nope, please don’t,'” Fallon told co-host Ryan Seacrest of Gervais’ one-liners during E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

“That’s what she says — she says, ‘Please don’t,'” the comedian, 58, confirmed. “She uses emotional blackmail.”

But even if Fallon worries about Gervais’ jokes, the Office creator said the Golden Globes’ legal team has never had an issue.

“The lawyers see it and I don’t think they’ve ever asked me not to do something,” he said. “I don’t break the law, I don’t libel anyone.”

Gervais cracked that preparing for his third round as host was “Christmas ruined, I was home writing jokes.”

But Gervais said heading up the show was a thrill.

“I’m going to say awful things. I’m going to do the same old thing I always do, I just hope they’re more used to it now,” he said. “That’s my extreme sport. Some people do drugs, some people jump out of planes.”

And Gervais plans on drinking along with the audience — with a “frothy beverage,” as usual, when he comes out on stage. And just before, he has a careful way to prepare for his entrance.

“I’ll sit down and have a drink and check my fly and that’s it,” he joked.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.