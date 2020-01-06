All of the Sweet Red Carpet Moments You Didn't See from the 2020 Golden Globes

Hug It Out
Harriet star Cynthia Erivo embraced Pose‘s Billy Porter (and his massive feather train).
Give a Twirl
Dame Helen Mirren took a spin in her Golden Globes gown.
Fangirling
The Politician‘s Zoey Deutch fan-girled over Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis, the youngest nominee at this year’s awards.
Not 'Awk' at All
Awkwafina and Taylor Swift struck a pose.
Green with Envy
Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer shook hands with Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi as they headed into the awards.
Legally Blondes
We’re hoping Reese Witherspoon and Saoirse Ronan were chatting about a potential collaboration.
Because You're Mine ...
They Walk the Line. Reese had a sweet reunion with her former costar, Joaquin Phoenix.
Onscreen Sisters
Sian Clifford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who play sisters in Fleabag, shared a sweet moment together.
Zellweger Sandwich
How many icons can fit into a photo? Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson made a Zellweger sandwich on the carpet.
Bow Down
Actress Janina Gavankar (who snapped Meghan Markle’s Christmas card) bowed down to Parasite‘s Jeong-eun Lee, Cho Yeo-jeong and Song Kang-ho.
What a Joker
Joaquin Phoenix posed with Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton and his girlfriend, Emily Thomas.
Furry Friends
Usually you’re not supposed to pet service animals, but it looks like an exception was made for Tiffany Haddish.
This Guy
Quentin Tarantino posed with Harry Winkler.
Getting Close
Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for her role in Hustlers, stopped for a photo with Glenn Close.
Kiss for the Queen
Ansel Elgort kissed Olivia Colman’s hand, which is fitting considering she is nominated for playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.