All of the Sweet Red Carpet Moments You Didn't See from the 2020 Golden Globes

From Reese & Joaquin's Walk the Line reunion to Cynthia and Billy's red carpet love-fest
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 05, 2020 10:22 PM

1 of 15

Hug It Out 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo embraced Pose‘s Billy Porter (and his massive feather train). 

2 of 15

Give a Twirl 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren took a spin in her Golden Globes gown. 

3 of 15

Fangirling

Trae Patton/Getty Images

The Politician‘s Zoey Deutch fan-girled over Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis, the youngest nominee at this year’s awards. 

4 of 15

Not 'Awk' at All 

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Awkwafina and Taylor Swift struck a pose. 

5 of 15

Green with Envy

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer shook hands with Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi as they headed into the awards. 

6 of 15

Legally Blondes 

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

We’re hoping Reese Witherspoon and Saoirse Ronan were chatting about a potential collaboration. 

7 of 15

Because You're Mine ...

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

They Walk the Line. Reese had a sweet reunion with her former costar, Joaquin Phoenix. 

8 of 15

Onscreen Sisters

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sian Clifford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who play sisters in Fleabag, shared a sweet moment together. 

9 of 15

Zellweger Sandwich 

Todd Williamson/Getty

How many icons can fit into a photo? Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson made a Zellweger sandwich on the carpet. 

10 of 15

Bow Down 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Actress Janina Gavankar (who snapped Meghan Markle’s Christmas card) bowed down to Parasite‘s Jeong-eun Lee, Cho Yeo-jeong and Song Kang-ho. 

11 of 15

What a Joker 

VALERIE MACON/Getty

Joaquin Phoenix posed with Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton and his girlfriend, Emily Thomas.

12 of 15

Furry Friends

Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Usually you’re not supposed to pet service animals, but it looks like an exception was made for Tiffany Haddish. 

13 of 15

This Guy 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino posed with Harry Winkler. 

14 of 15

Getting Close 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for her role in Hustlers, stopped for a photo with Glenn Close. 

15 of 15

Kiss for the Queen

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ansel Elgort kissed Olivia Colman’s hand, which is fitting considering she is nominated for playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown

