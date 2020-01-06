Every Photo You Need to See From the 2020 Golden Globes Afterparties

Ain't no party like a Golden Globes afterparty, because a Golden Globes afterparty has the most surprising celebrity reunions
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 06, 2020 10:25 AM

Charley Gallay/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock get cheeky at the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party presented by Casamigos. 

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

…and then became the bread in a Glenn Close sandwich!

JC Olivera/Getty

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shows off her Golden Globe for best actress in a series for her role in Fleabag at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The show also won for best television series — musical or comedy. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kate Beckinsale pulls off the perfect ’70s look as she attends the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Lester Cohen/Getty

Speaking of family, Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoë Kravitz made the the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party a family affair. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross cozy up together at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow, Fam‘s Nina Dobrev, Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer, and Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria hang out at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Joaquin Phoenix gets the ‘a-okay’ from Todd Phillips at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party after Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama motion picture for Joker

Kevin Mazur/Getty

It’s all in the Modern Family! Sofía Vergara and Sarah Hyland get pouty at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Charley Gallay/Getty

You talkin’ to me? Pitt, who took home the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, got some face time with Robert De Niro at the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party presented by Casamigos. 

Charley Gallay/Getty

Laura Dern, who appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ sitcom in its pivotal coming out episode, posed with DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, at Netflix’s 2020 Golden Globes After Party presented by Casamigos. 

Arnold Turner/Getty

Category is: After Party Realness! Scarlett Johansson and her fiancé Colin Jost struck a Pose with Billy Porter at the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party presented by Casamigos. 

Charley Gallay/Getty

Directing power couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Director Bong Joon Ho shows off his Golden Globe for best foreign language film at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Golden girls! Laura Dern, who took home a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture, posed with Reneé Zellweger, who won for best actress in a motion picture pose for a photo at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

All hail the Queen! Olivia Colman holds onto her Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for The Crown at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Rocketman – and coolest brother ever? Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton brings his little sisters, Mary and Rosie, to the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Winner, winner! Sam Mendes poses with his two Golden Globes for the film 1917 at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty. The director won for best direction and best picture. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Awkwafina looks like a natural with her history-making award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and After Party. 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Chernobyl stars Stellan Skarsgård and Jared Harris celebrate at the HBO Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

No, it’s not a business meeting, it’s Succession‘s Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox hanging out at the HBO Golden Globes After Party. 

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a shot herself en route to the ideal afterparty: her own house. She captioned the photo, “The best part of the night is always getting home.”

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Succession‘s Sarah Snook and Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer share a moment at the HBO Golden Globes Afterparty.

Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi gives the film’s star, best actor in a motion picture nominee Roman Griffin Davis, a lift at the Disney Golden Globes Post-Show Celebration. 

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan and Carnival Row‘s Orlando Bloom sparkle at the Amazon Prime Video Golden Globe Awards Post Show Celebration. 

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish took over the DJ booth with none other than Snoop Dogg at the Amazon Prime Video Golden Globe Awards Post Show Celebration. 

Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette and Joey King got really dressed up for the evening. The Act costars partied at the Disney Golden Globes After Party. 

Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi and Cynthia Erivo share a laugh at the Disney Golden Globes After Party. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland fangirls over Golden Globes winner Joaquin Phoenix at the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe Afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

The Irishman actor Al Pacino hangs out at the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon brought her sister, Emily Lynne, along to the Universal, NBC and Focus Features Post-Golden Globe Awards Party.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek and his girlfriend, Politician actress Lucy Boynton, attend Universal, NBC and Focus Features Post-Golden Globe Awards Party together. 

Rachel Luna/Getty

Golden Globe winner (and expecting mom!) Michelle Williams has plenty to celebrate at the Official Viewing and Afterparty of the Golden Globe Awards Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jessica Alba shines in a metallic gown at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hailey Bieber looks elegant in a beaded blazer at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello (with a new, very thick beard) attend the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose! Connie Britton & Kyle Chandler had a Friday Night Lights reunion at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.  

