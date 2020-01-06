Golden Globes 2020: Every Must-See Photo from Inside the Show See all of the fun celebrity moments you didn't get to see on TV By Diane J. Cho ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images Glenn Close and Jennifer Lopez snap a sweet photo together, as Alex Rodriguez appears to accidentally photobomb the pic in the back. 1 of 28 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Husband and wife Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet get cozy at their table (he even gave her his jacket!). 2 of 28 Applications View All Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Adam Driver holds wife Joanne Tucker’s hands as they sit and pose for a photo inside. 3 of 28 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Cheers! Beyoncé clinks glasses with Portia de Rossi, as JAY-Z sips solo nearby. 4 of 28

Ellen DeGeneres, recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, and presenter Kate McKinnon act surprised as they pose inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 5 of 28

Jennifer Aniston stops for a photo with Carol Burnett, which we can only imagine she will be framing and hanging up in her home. 6 of 28

Kieran Culkin looks dapper as he heads inside the venue. 7 of 28

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie enjoy each other's company as they sip on Moët & Chandon Champagne. 8 of 28

Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern chat it up during the night. 9 of 28

Taylor Swift hugs Amy Poehler after sharing presenter duties. 10 of 28

Little Women's Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig and Amy Pascal gather together for this amazing group shot. 11 of 28

Former Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott reunite for this sweet snap. 12 of 28

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen — Woody and Buzz Lightyear! — share a laugh during the ceremony. 13 of 28

Andrew Scott, Tobias Menzies and Josh O'Connor are seen enjoying themselves on the red carpet. 14 of 28

Chris Evans and his brother Scott look sharp in their custom suits. 15 of 28

Taylor Swift shares a quiet moment with boyfriend Joe Alwyn inside the venue. 16 of 28

Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie are too cute as they pose together. 17 of 28

Ellen DeGeneres playfully taps Sacha Baron Cohen's nose as the two joke around. 18 of 28

Chris Evans and Toni Collette engage in a lively conversation. 19 of 28

Big Little Lies costars Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley look gorgeous and glam in their seats. 20 of 28

Cute couple Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stop for a pic during the night. 21 of 28

Phoebe Waller-Bridge smiles proudly with her Golden Globe for best television series — musical or comedy for Fleabag. 22 of 28

Power couple Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks sit with (another power couple) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 23 of 28

Soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez snap a photo at their designated table. 24 of 28

Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi gather together to say cheese! 25 of 28

David Furnish, Elton John and Taron Egerton celebrate Egerton's big win for Rocketman. 26 of 28

Julia Butters sweetly poses with Brad Pitt during the ceremony. 27 of 28

Violetta Komyshan, Grethe Barrett Holby and Ansel Elgort pose in their black-tie best. 28 of 28

