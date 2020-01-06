Golden Globes 2020: Every Must-See Photo from Inside the Show

See all of the fun celebrity moments you didn't get to see on TV
By Diane J. Cho
January 06, 2020 12:37 AM

1 of 28

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Glenn Close and Jennifer Lopez snap a sweet photo together, as Alex Rodriguez appears to accidentally photobomb the pic in the back.

2 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Husband and wife Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet get cozy at their table (he even gave her his jacket!).

3 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Adam Driver holds wife Joanne Tucker’s hands as they sit and pose for a photo inside.

4 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Cheers! Beyoncé clinks glasses with Portia de Rossi, as JAY-Z sips solo nearby.

5 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Ellen DeGeneres, recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, and presenter Kate McKinnon act surprised as they pose inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

6 of 28

Neilson Barnard/NBC/Getty

Jennifer Aniston stops for a photo with Carol Burnett, which we can only imagine she will be framing and hanging up in her home.

7 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Kieran Culkin looks dapper as he heads inside the venue.

8 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie enjoy each other’s company as they sip on Moët & Chandon Champagne.

9 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern chat it up during the night.

10 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Taylor Swift hugs Amy Poehler after sharing presenter duties.

11 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Little Women‘s Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig and Amy Pascal gather together for this amazing group shot.

12 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Former Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott reunite for this sweet snap. 

13 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen — Woody and Buzz Lightyear! — share a laugh during the ceremony.

14 of 28

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Andrew Scott, Tobias Menzies and Josh O’Connor are seen enjoying themselves on the red carpet.

15 of 28

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Chris Evans and his brother Scott look sharp in their custom suits. 

16 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Taylor Swift shares a quiet moment with boyfriend Joe Alwyn inside the venue.

17 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie are too cute as they pose together.

18 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Ellen DeGeneres playfully taps Sacha Baron Cohen’s nose as the two joke around.

19 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Chris Evans and Toni Collette engage in a lively conversation.

20 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Big Little Lies costars Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley look gorgeous and glam in their seats.

21 of 28

Michael Kovac/Getty

Cute couple Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stop for a pic during the night.

22 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Phoebe Waller-Bridge smiles proudly with her Golden Globe for best television series — musical or comedy for Fleabag.

23 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Power couple Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks sit with (another power couple) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

24 of 28

Michael Kovac/Getty

Soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez snap a photo at their designated table.

25 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi gather together to say cheese!

26 of 28

Neilson Barnard/NBC/Getty

David Furnish, Elton John and Taron Egerton celebrate Egerton’s big win for Rocketman.

27 of 28

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Julia Butters sweetly poses with Brad Pitt during the ceremony.

28 of 28

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

Violetta Komyshan, Grethe Barrett Holby and Ansel Elgort pose in their black-tie best.

