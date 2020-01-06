Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington Fangirl Over Each Other on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington are big fans of each other — and Reese Witherspoon!

The two stars ran into each other on the Golden Globes red carpet and exchanged effusive praise. Washington, who is presenting at the award show, was originally being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest when Aniston came on the E! Live from the Red Carpet stage and the Scandal star pulled her in.

“I love Jennifer Aniston and I love Morning Show,” Washington, 42, said of Aniston’s hit Apple+ show. “I was just saying how amazing Morning Show is and how we both love Reese and I’m obsessed — I love it.”

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Aniston, 50, who is nominated for best actress in a drama TV series, returned the compliment.

“I love you, you’re so beautiful,” she told Washington.

Along with loving each other’s work, all three of the actresses — Washington, Aniston and Witherspoon — have another thing in common: their salaries. The women are part of an exclusive club of actors who make $1 million per episode for their television shows — for Aniston and Witherspoon, that’s Morning Show. Washington and Witherspoon will command that salary when they costar on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel from Witherspoon’s production company.

Aniston is nominated for her second and third Golden Globe awards tonight in the best actress and best comedy television series categories. She previously won in 2003 for Friends.

Witherspoon is going up against Aniston in the best actress category. It would be her second win, after earning a Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy for 2005’s Walk the Line.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.