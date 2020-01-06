A Family Affair! Jason Momoa and Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz Unite as Golden Globes Presenters

It’s a family (and DC Comics) reunion!

Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz came together to present the award for best actress in two categories at the 2020 Golden Globes, making it a family affair. Momoa, 40, married Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, in 2017.

The duo are also part of the DC Comics family. Momoa plays Aquaman, while Kravitz, 31, will make her live action debut as Catwoman in the 2021 film The Batman.

Momoa was thrilled for Kravitz when she landed the role, telling PEOPLE Now in October that he’s “really excited.”

“I mean, she’s going to be great at the action,” he said. “I’m really excited for her to just train and learn all that, because she’s perfect for that; it’s just perfect casting.”

“I’m excited to see this movie,” he added, before looking at the camera and telling Kravitz: “Get to work.”

Image zoom Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty

Kravitz, who stepped in to present the awards with Momoa after Octavia Spencer got sick, has a strong bond with her stepdad. She affectionately calls him “papa bear,” and the two have matching arm tattoos that say “etre toujours ivre,” French for “always be drunk.”

“Zoë is a beautiful human being,” he previously told PEOPLE.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.