'I Mean, That's Bad': Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais' Most Provocative Moments

“That’s what she says — she says, ‘Please don’t.’ She uses emotional blackmail.”
— on partner Jane Fallon letting him know when his jokes go too far
“Kill me, we’re nearly done.”
— introducing the presenter for the final award of the three-hour-long show
“You can binge watch the entire first season of Afterlife. That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself after his wife dies of cancer. It has a second season though, so he obviously doesn’t kill himself in the end – just like Jeffrey Epstein. [Pause] Shut up, I don’t care. I know he was your friend.”
— on ways one could spend their time instead of watching the Golden Globes
“Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere [of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood], and by the end, his date was too old for him.”
— on the film’s nearly three-hour run time … and DiCaprio’s propensity for dating younger women
“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent.”
— on celebrities working for corporations whose values they don’t always agree with
“Knives Out has three nominations tonight … see what can happen when you don’t dress people up as cats? It’s that easy.”
— snubbing the star-studded Cats after its box-office flop
“Dame Judi Dench defended the film [Cats], saying it was the role she was born to play. Because she — I can’t do this next joke. Because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her m—.”
— shocking the audience with a particularly graphic joke about the esteemed actress
“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, from all different backgrounds. But they all have one thing in common — they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for you!”
— on journalist Farrow’s role in breaking the Harvey Weinstein scandal, among other major Hollywood controversies
“No female directors were nominated this year. Not one. I mean, that’s bad. I’ve had a word with the Hollywood Foreign Press, and they’ve guaranteed that will never happen again. Because working with all the major studios, they’ve agreed to go back the way things were a few years ago, when they didn’t even hire women directors, and that will solve the problem. You’re welcome.”
— on a creative “solution” for the lack of female directors nominated this year
“I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her, and her dad was in Wild Hogs.”
— taking a dig at Huffman’s role in and time recently served for the college admissions scandal